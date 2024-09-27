Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thameslink is running a reduced train service – affecting commuters in Sussex today (Friday, September 27).

Thameslink reported at 5.30am that, ‘due to crew shortages’, there will be a reduced service today.

"Trains across the whole network may be subject to delays, alterations and cancellations,” a social media notice read.

"Cancellations will occur throughout the day, and will mostly impact Thameslink services between Horsham and Peterborough.

Horsham Railway Station is among the trains most affected by the Thameslink train cancellations. Photo: Google Street View

“For some journeys it may be worth considering an alternative route, so please remember to check your service before arriving at the station at http://nationalrail.co.uk or on the Thameslink app.

“You can also check your service using our live departure boards, which are being updated with the latest information.”

Thameslink tickets are being accepted on Southern services between Horsham and London Victoria; Metrobus services between Horsham, Crawley/Three Bridges, Gatwick Airport, Redhill and Merstham and alternative Thameslink services between Three Bridges and London via Redhill as well as tube services across London.

On the Horsham to Peterborough route, tickets are being accepted on TfL Buses across London; Great Northern services between London Kings Cross and Stevenage, and also at stations to Peterborough (at peak times only); LNER services between London Kings Cross, Stevenage and Peterborough (please check carefully to ensure the train calls at your destination).

A spokesperson added: “For journeys from East Grinstead to London, and between Brighton, Three Bridges and Bedford, you may use alternative Southern and Thameslink services for your journey.

“Route maps are available here to help you view alternative options for your journey.”