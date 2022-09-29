The plans for a major revamp of this busy M25 junction are on show next week

How the redeveloped junction at Wisley will look when complete in 2025. Photo courtesy of National Highways

There will be three public information events where people will be able to hear details about the first phase of the work, which started this month.

The events will take place on Monday, October 3, at Sainsburys in Cobham (10am-4pm); Tuesday, October 4, at RHS Wisley (9am-4pm); and Wednesday, October 5, in Guildford, outside the Friary Shopping Centre (9am-3pm).

National Highways senior project manager Simon Elliott said: “This upgrade will not only deliver improvements for drivers, but there will be huge benefits for local people, equestrians and walkers alike. We have worked on our plans not only so that the scheme makes a real difference for the 300,000 drivers using the interchange each day, but we are undertaking a major restoration of the heathland which will have a huge positive impact on the local community and visitors to the area.”

Junction 10 on the M25 is the interchange with the A3 at Wisley and and experiences large queues and heavy congestion every day.

National Highways said it also has one of the highest recorded collision rates across England’s motorway and major A roads nationally.

This project aims to reduce collisions by about a third.

The UK’s first heathland green bridge will also link Ockham and Wisley commons for the first time since the A3 was built.

