A late Littlehampton councillor who led a long campaign for a bypass will be remembered forever with the naming of a new bridge in his honour.

Stalwart Labour councillor Tony Squires was honoured by family and colleagues when the new rail bridge on the southern section of the Lyminster bypass was named in his honour.

Tony sadly passed away while still a Littlehampton town councillor in 2020, after 45 years of dedicated service.

Fellow Labour councillor Mike Northeast said: "I served with Tony representing the old Ham Ward and now Wickbourne for over 30 years and in all that time he was passionate that in order for the town to progress, it needed a new north/south bypass.

Labour councillor Mike Northeast with Tony's widow, Wendy Squires, and her great-grandson Bertie

"Couple that with his long working life on British Rail, I thought it would be a fitting memorial to Tony and his legacy to name the new bridge after him. It’s just sad that he is no longer with us to witness the road's completion.”

Tony's widow, Wendy Squires, who was also a councillor for a time, carried out the naming ceremony with great-grandson Bertie.

Wendy said: "I was delighted when Mike told me he’d got agreement for the new bridge to be called The Tony Squires Bridge. I can remember Tony campaigning for the Fitzalan Link Road, as it was called, ever since we first got married and as a lifelong railwayman, he would have felt really honoured that the bridge was named after him.”

The Rev Tom Robson, vicar of All Saints Wick, also paid tribute to Tony’s long dedicated council service before blessing the bridge.

