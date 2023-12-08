These are the delays and cancellations at London Gatwick so far today – Friday, December 8 - including Lufthansa and multiple British Airways flights. What exclusive beer is now available at the airport?
How will industrial action affect Gatwick trains this week?
Travel to and from London Gatwick via rail during December may be disrupted. It is recommended you plan your journey well in advance and consider alternative transportation options between Friday December 1 and Friday December 9. To find out how your journey is likely to be affected, please click here.
BrewDog Gatwick opened its doors on December 4 and is bringing a wide range of craft beers, fantastic food and a touch of excitement to departing passengers. For those looking for a pre-flight pint, holidaymakers are spoilt for choice. The Scottish brewery has 20 taps pouring a variety of the finest craft beer including BrewDog Headliners, such as Lost Lager, Wing Man, Punk IPA and an all-new London Gatwick exclusive, Flight Squad. Full story here.
What does the new station concourse look like at Gatwick?
A new look Gatwick Airport station opened on Tuesday, November 21, transforming the journey from train to plane and giving passengers travelling between Brighton and London easier, faster, more reliable journeys. A bigger, better and brighter station with a new second concourse and airport entrance will double the space for the millions of passengers that use the station each year.
See what the new concourse looks like here.
Which flights are delayed or cancelled to and from London Gatwick Airport today?
ARRIVALS:
10.20am – Lufthansa LH1520 from Frankfurt
10.35am – British Airways BA2551 from Geneva
DEPARTURES:
9am – Wizz Air W45789 to Venice DELAYED until 9.45am
11.15am – Lufthansa LH1521 to Frankfurt ENQUIRE AIRLINE
11.50am – British Airways BA2656 to Alicante DELAYED until 12.10pm
11.55am – British Airways BA2702 to Tenerife DELAYED until 12.48pm
2.20pm – British Airways BA2666 to Porto DELAYED until 3.14pm
6.10pm – British Airways BA2546 to Amsterdam DELAYED until 7.13pm
For the latest delays and cancellations, please visit: https://www.gatwickairport.com/flights/.
How the aviation regulator’s new airspace change will affect Gatwick
The UK Civil Aviation Authority has delivered a package of improvements designed to clarify the airspace change process for airports, air navigation service providers and those affected by airspace change.
The revised airspace change process, known as CAP1616, was published on October 30 following a comprehensive review. The new version will come into force on January 2, 2024. Further associated guidance will be published in due course.
The regulator’s updated guidance will make the airspace change process easier to follow and sets out the requirements of the stages and gateways needed to progress an airspace change proposal.
Crawley businesses get multi-million-pound contracts from Gatwick
Two Crawley-based companies have been awarded contracts worth a combined £5 million from London Gatwick.
London Gatwick Airport appointed BP Installations Ltd, based on Crawley’s Manor Royal trading estate, as the principal contractor.
This role includes full site safety management, new electrical installation, new flooring and new information and display signage installations.
CCI Gatwick Ltd, also at Manor Royal, will oversee the interior fitout and decorative finishes.
What happens if my package holiday flight from Gatwick is cancelled?
Hundreds of flights were cancelled across the UK after the country’s air traffic control system failed on Bank Holiday Monday, August 28.
According to compensation experts at Claims.co.uk, UK Google searches for ‘what happens if my package holiday flight is cancelled’ soared by 809 per cent during the incident. Visit www.claims.co.uk/no-win-no-fee.
Read the full story here.
Gatwick Airport kicks-off multi-million pound North Terminal redevelopment
Passengers travelling through London Gatwick’s North Terminal will soon be able to enjoy a host of new features, as its biggest ever transformation gets underway.
Gatwick's annual financial results
Gatwick Airport recently published its financial results for 2022, and recognising the urgent need to make net zero a reality has accelerated its commitment to be net zero for its own Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by 2030, ten years ahead of its previous commitment.
You can read a full summary of the results here.
Are rules about taking liquids on planes about to change?
The rules around taking liquids and large electrical items through airport security are set to change by 2024 with the installation of new technology at major airports across the UK.
Over the next two years, most major airports will introduce cutting-edge systems into their security checkpoints, ushering in a new era of improved security and passenger experience when going through departures. You can read more here.
Gatwick tweeted this week: “We are currently trialling this new tech and will meet the deadline of June 2024 to install it across all security lanes. Meanwhile, please continue to follow all existing laptop and liquid rules, unless instructed otherwise by our Security teams.”
For the latest Gatwick Airport news visit here.