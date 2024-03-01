Watch more of our videos on Shots!

What two new routes have easyJet launched from Gatwick?

EasyJet has announced two new routes from the UK, including to Salerno’s Amalfi Coast airport, making it the first and only UK airline to operate commercial flights from the airport when they take off from July 13, 2024. On sale for the first time today, the twice-weekly departures from London Gatwick will operate throughout the summer on Tuesdays and Saturdays. easyJet holidays will also offer a range of package holidays on the Amalfi coast from next summer. Read full story here.

Watch campaign groups protest Northern Runway plans

London Gatwick airport. SR24022701 Pic SR staff/Nationalworld

Campaign groups including CAGNE and Extinction Rebellion held a protest outside a Crawley hotel this week to protest London Gatwick’s plans to bring the Norther Runway into more routine use. The groups were outside the Sandman Hotel on Wednesday morning as the examination process by the Planning Inspectorate started on the airport’s £2.2 billion planning application. Read full story here.

Which flights are delayed or cancelled to and from London Gatwick Airport today?

CANCELLED ARRIVALS:

11am - aurigny GR622 from Guernsey

DEPARTURES:

10.45am – British Airways BA2203 to Cancun DELAYED to 11.15am

11.35am - aurigny GR623 to Guernsey ENQUIRE AIRLINE

12.05pm – British Airways BA2580 to Lyon DELAYED to 1.05pm

1.50pm – British Airways BA2558 to Geneva DELAYED to 2.14pm

3.30pm – British Airways BA2650 to Seville DELAYED to 5.15pm

For the latest delays and cancellations, please visit: https://www.gatwickairport.com/flights/.

This is how London Gatwick slashed carbon emissions from diesel vehicles

London Gatwick has cut carbon emissions from its diesel vehicles by 90% by swapping the fuel for Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO). The switch means London Gatwick will save more than 950 tonnes of carbon emissions per annum. HVO is a low-carbon biofuel made from plant waste, oils and fats making it a more sustainable and lower-carbon alternative to diesel. Full story here.

London Gatwick becomes first international airport to open dedicated electric vehicle charging station

London Gatwick has become the first international airport to open an Electric Forecourt, a dedicated electric vehicle (EV) charging station, with the new GRIDSERVE facility available for all to use from Monday, January 8. Read full story.

How the aviation regulator’s new airspace change will affect Gatwick

The UK Civil Aviation Authority has delivered a package of improvements designed to clarify the airspace change process for airports, air navigation service providers and those affected by airspace change.

The revised airspace change process, known as CAP1616, was published on October 30 following a comprehensive review. The new version came into force on January 2. Further associated guidance will be published in due course.

The regulator’s updated guidance will make the airspace change process easier to follow and sets out the requirements of the stages and gateways needed to progress an airspace change proposal.

What happens if my package holiday flight from Gatwick is cancelled?

Hundreds of flights were cancelled across the UK after the country’s air traffic control system failed on Bank Holiday Monday, August 28.

According to compensation experts at Claims.co.uk, UK Google searches for ‘what happens if my package holiday flight is cancelled’ soared by 809 per cent during the incident. Visit www.claims.co.uk/no-win-no-fee.

Gatwick Airport kicks-off multi-million pound North Terminal redevelopment

Passengers travelling through London Gatwick’s North Terminal will soon be able to enjoy a host of new features, as its biggest ever transformation gets underway. Read full story here.

Are rules about taking liquids on planes about to change?

The rules around taking liquids and large electrical items through airport security are set to change by 2024 with the installation of new technology at major airports across the UK.

Over the next two years, most major airports will introduce cutting-edge systems into their security checkpoints, ushering in a new era of improved security and passenger experience when going through departures.