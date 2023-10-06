Here are the latest delays and cancellations at London Gatwick Airport today (Friday, October 6) and there is industrial action affecting rail services and Gatwick have extended their cap on flights.

Why have Gatwick extended their cap on flights?

London Gatwick Airport have confirmed its daily limit on flights has been extended for a further two weeks. Gatwick imposed an initial cap of 800 flights a day starting with immediate effect from September 25 until October 1. The initial decision was made alongside NATS, who run the London Gatwick air traffic control tower. The daily cap was designed to prevent last-minute cancellations and delays for passengers while NATS work through challenges driven by sickness and staffing constraints. But further ‘staffing challenges’ have caused Gatwick to extend the temporary limit. Read the full story here.

What Southern Rail industrial action is there this week?

There is Industrial action until 6 Oct. October 4 there is no Thameslink, Gatwick Express or Great Northern service. Limited Southern service runs calling at Gatwick Airport and Victoria only.

Today and tomorrow (2 & 3 Oct), October 5-6 - Amended timetable with fewer trains, services busier than usual.

Crawley businesses get multi-million-pound contracts from Gatwick

Two Crawley-based companies have been awarded contracts worth a combined £5 million from London Gatwick. London Gatwick Airport appointed BP Installations Ltd, based on Crawley’s Manor Royal trading estate, as the principal contractor. This role includes full site safety management, new electrical installation, new flooring and new information and display signage installations. CCI Gatwick Ltd, also at Manor Royal, will oversee the interior fitout and decorative finishes. Read full story here

Interior pictures of Gatwick North and South Terminals. Picture: John Nguyen/JNVisuals

Which flights are delayed or cancelled to and from London Gatwick airport today?

ARRIVALS – CANCELLED:

7.20am easyJet EJU8671 from Amsterdam

9.10am easyJet EZY8673 from Amsterdam

10.05am Badr Airlines J4695 from Khartoum VIA Istanbul

10.50am Norse Z0712 from Los Angeles

12.30pm easyJet EZY8322 from Nice

2.10pm British Airways BA2827 from Amsterdam

2.50pm easyJet EZY808 from Glasgow

4.30pm easyJet EZY870 from Glasgow

5pm easyJet EZY82248 from Paris CdG

7pm vueling VY8944 from Paris

DEPARTURES – DELAYED OR ENQUIRE AIRLINE:

7.40am easyJet EZY6433 to Nice ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.55am easyJet EJU8674 to Amsterdam ENQUIRE AIRLINE

8.20am easyJet EZS8487 to Geneva delayed until 10.05am

8.45am Norwegian D83509 to Copenhagen ENQUIRE AIRLINE

10am Norse Z0711 to Los Angeles ENQUIRE AIRLINE

10.25am British Airways BA2826 to Amsterdam ENQUIRE AIRLINE

11.35am Badr Airlines J4696 to Khartoum VIA Istanbul ENQUIRE AIRLINE

1.50pm easyJet EZY8409 to Paris CdG ENQUIRE AIRLINE

3pm Norse Z0750 to Boston ENQUIRE AIRLINE

3.25pm easyJet EZY809 to Edinburgh ENQUIRE AIRLINE

5.10pm easyJet EZY871 to Glasgow ENQUIRE AIRLINE

6.05pm easyJet EZY8063 to Barcelona ENQUIRE AIRLINE

6.25pm easyJet EZY8495 to Geneva ENQUIRE AIRLINE

6.55pm British Airways BA2622 to Nice ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.05pm easyJet EZY833 to Belfast Int ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.40pm British Airways BA8117/vueling VY8945 to Paris ENQUIRE AIRLINE

Check the latest Gatwick Airport flight information here.

Who is London Gatwick's new chair?

The airport has announced that Baroness Margaret Ford of Cunningham (OBE) has been appointed to the role. Read full story here

Gatwick Airport confirms it has RAAC

Gatwick airport has confirmed that it has locations containing the collapse-prone concrete RAAC. You can read their full statement here.

What happens if my package holiday flight from Gatwick is cancelled?

Hundreds of flights were cancelled across the UK after the country’s air traffic control system failed on Bank Holiday Monday, August 28. According to compensation experts at Claims.co.uk, UK Google searches for ‘what happens if my package holiday flight is cancelled’ soared by 809 per cent during the incident. Visit www.claims.co.uk/no-win-no-fee. Read full story here.

Members of the public invited to submit views on plans to bring Northern Runway into routine use

Members of the public, including local residents and other stakeholders, have until 23:59 on October 29, 2023 to register with the Planning Inspectorate and provide a summary of their views on Gatwick’s application to routinely use its existing Northern Runway, alongside its Main Runway.

Those who register will be submitting a ‘Relevant Representation’ to become an ‘Interested Party’. They will be kept informed of progress of the examination and will have the opportunity to provide further representations during the examination phase.

You can read the full story here.

Gatwick Airport kicks-off multi-million pound North Terminal redevelopment

Passengers travelling through London Gatwick’s North Terminal will soon be able to enjoy a host of new features, as its biggest ever transformation gets underway. You can read the full story here.

How do you claim compensation if your flight is delayed or cancelled?

Numerous flights to and from Gatwick Airport have been disrupted this week. But what happens if your flight is cancelled? And how can you claim compensation if your flight is affected? Read full story here.

Gatwick's annual financial results

Gatwick Airport recently published its financial results for 2022, and recognising the urgent need to make net zero a reality has accelerated its commitment to be net zero for its own Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by 2030, ten years ahead of its previous commitment. You can read a full summary of the results here.

Are rules about taking liquids on planes about to change?

The rules around taking liquids and large electrical items through airport security are set to change by 2024 with the installation of new technology at major airports across the UK.

Over the next two years, most major airports will introduce cutting-edge systems into their security checkpoints, ushering in a new era of improved security and passenger experience when going through departures. You can read more here.

Gatwick tweeted this week: “We are currently trialling this new tech and will meet the deadline of June 2024 to install it across all security lanes. Meanwhile, please continue to follow all existing laptop and liquid rules, unless instructed otherwise by our Security teams.”