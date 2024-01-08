There are a number of delays or cancellations to and from London Gatwick Airport so far today (Monday, January 8) including British Airways flights plus information on when snow is due to hit Sussex and Surrey.

When is snow due to hit Sussex and Surrey this week?

The Met Office has issued a new yellow weather warning for Sussex and Surrey on Monday [January 7] – with the heaviest snow predicted to fall over the North Downs. The warning will come into force at 4am for Greater London, Kent, Surrey, East Sussex and West Sussex. The forecaster said icy patches and wintry showers could affect some areas on Monday morning, leading to potentially slower journeys. Read full story here.

Which Chinese airlines are serving Gatwick this winter?

Passengers across London and the South East can now benefit from services operated by the three largest airlines in China, as China Southern joins Air China and China Eastern at London Gatwick.

The airline – China’s largest – began operating from London Gatwick on December 12, with twice-weekly flights to Zhengzhou Xinzheng International Airport, on Boeing 787-8 aircraft. It is the only direct service between London and Zhengzhou.

You can read more here.

Passengers at London Gatwick South Terminal. Picture: Steve Robards/Sussex World

Singapore Airlines launches 'Gatwick Gateway'

Singapore Airlines has announced a five-times weekly direct service from London Gatwick to Singapore Changi Airport, offering greater choice and connectivity to Southeast Asia and beyond.

The route will commence from London Gatwick on June 22, 2024, with a promotional lead-in fare of £645pp return to Singapore, available to book from December 19 at singaporeair.com.

You can read more here.

Which flights are delayed or cancelled to and from London Gatwick Airport today?

ARRIVALS:

1.15pm – British Airways BA2641 from Malaga CANCELLED

5.15pm – British Airways BA2701/vueling VY9970 from Tenerife CANCELLED

DEPARTURES:

10.45am – British Airways BA2203 to Cancun DELAYED until 11.37am

For the latest delays and cancellations, please visit: https://www.gatwickairport.com/flights/.

What exclusive beer is now available at the airport?

BrewDog Gatwick opened its doors on December 4 and is bringing a wide range of craft beers, fantastic food and a touch of excitement to departing passengers. For those looking for a pre-flight pint, holidaymakers are spoilt for choice.

The Scottish brewery has 20 taps pouring a variety of the finest craft beer including BrewDog Headliners, such as Lost Lager, Wing Man, Punk IPA and an all-new London Gatwick exclusive, Flight Squad.

You can read more here.

How the aviation regulator’s new airspace change will affect Gatwick

The UK Civil Aviation Authority has delivered a package of improvements designed to clarify the airspace change process for airports, air navigation service providers and those affected by airspace change.

The revised airspace change process, known as CAP1616, was published on October 30 following a comprehensive review. The new version will come into force on January 2. Further associated guidance will be published in due course.

The regulator’s updated guidance will make the airspace change process easier to follow and sets out the requirements of the stages and gateways needed to progress an airspace change proposal.

What happens if my package holiday flight from Gatwick is cancelled?

Hundreds of flights were cancelled across the UK after the country’s air traffic control system failed on Bank Holiday Monday, August 28.

According to compensation experts at Claims.co.uk, UK Google searches for ‘what happens if my package holiday flight is cancelled’ soared by 809 per cent during the incident. Visit www.claims.co.uk/no-win-no-fee.

Gatwick Airport kicks-off multi-million pound North Terminal redevelopment

Passengers travelling through London Gatwick’s North Terminal will soon be able to enjoy a host of new features, as its biggest ever transformation gets underway.

Gatwick's annual financial results

Gatwick Airport recently published its financial results for 2022, and recognising the urgent need to make net zero a reality has accelerated its commitment to be net zero for its own Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by 2030, ten years ahead of its previous commitment.

Are rules about taking liquids on planes about to change?

The rules around taking liquids and large electrical items through airport security are set to change by 2024 with the installation of new technology at major airports across the UK.

Over the next two years, most major airports will introduce cutting-edge systems into their security checkpoints, ushering in a new era of improved security and passenger experience when going through departures.