EasyJet, British Airways and Wizz Air flights to and from Gatwick Airport are suffering delays and cancellations today (Monday, October 2) as fog has hit the area.

ARRIVALS – CANCELLED: 11.15am easyJet EJU8675 from Amsterdam | 11.30am easyJet EZS8490 from Geneva | 11.35am Norwegian DY1334 from Stavanger | 12.10pm easyJet EZY8340 from Glasgow | 2.25pm vueling VY6224 from Rome | 7.45pm Wizz Air W45788 from Milan Malpensa | 7.55pm easyJet EZY820 from Belfast Int

DEPARTURES – DELAYED OR ENQUIRE AIRLINE: 7.35am British Airways BA2824 to Amsterdam – ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 8am easyJet EJU8674 to Amsterdam ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 8.10am easyJet EZY807 to Edinburgh DELAYED until 8.44am | 8.10am easyJet EZS8487 to Geneva DELAYED until 8.34am | 8.15am easyJet EJU8381 to Bordeaux DELAYED until 8.55am | 8.15am easyJet EJU8429 to Lyon DELAYED until 8.39am | 8.25am easyJet EZY861 to Glasgow ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 8.25am easyJet EZY8363 to Milan Malpensa DELAYED until 9.15am | 9am British Airways BA2240/airBaltic BT652 to Riga DELAYED until 10.10am | 9.05am easyJet EJU8303 to Milan Malpensa DELAYED until 9.55am | 9.15am easyJet EZY8011 to Valencia DELAYED until 10.15am | 9.30am easyJet EZY8287 to Catania DELAYED until 11am | 9.30am easyJet EZY8289 to Milan Linate DELAYED until 10.30am | 9.45am easyJet EJU8527 to Porto DELAYED until 11.10am | 9.50am easyJet EJU7195 to Barcelona DELAYED until 11.20am | 9.50am easyJet EJU8529 to Faro DELAYED until 10.25am| 10.25am British Airways BA2566 to Mahon DELAYED until 11.12am | 11.10am British Airways BA1480 to Glasgow DELAYED until 11.46am | 12.10pm easyJet EZS8489 to Geneva ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 12.15pm Norwegian DY1335 to Stavanger ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 3.05pm British Airways BA8053/Iberia IB5497/vueling VY6225 to Rome ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 4.40pm easyJet EZY8217 to Heraklion DELAYED until 5.25pm | 5pm American Airline AA6227/British Airways BA2796 to Malaga DELAYED until 5.24pm | 5.25pm easyJet EZY8682 to Amsterdam ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 6.05pm easyJet EZY8407 to Paris CdG ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 8.25pm Wizz Air W45787 to Milan Malpensa ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 8.30pm easyJet EZY821 to Belfast Int EBQUIRE AIRLINE

Check the latest Gatwick Airport flight information here.

Why were so many flights to Italy disrupted to and from Gatwick?

Several flights to Italy were cancelled or delayed on Friday (29 September) as ground crew and airport workers across the country held a 24-hour strike.

According to Crisis24, easyJet flight attendants also walked off the job from 1pm to 5pm on the same day. Read the full story here.

Gatwick Airport confirms it has RAAC

Gatwick airport has confirmed that it has locations containing the collapse-prone concrete RAAC. You can read their full statement here.

