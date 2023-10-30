Here are the latest delays and cancellations at London Gatwick Airport today (Monday, October 30) with the latest flight information as half-term ends. There is also news of train tracks being renewed on a Gatwick route.

Where are Network Rail renewing tracks this month?

Customers are being reminded to check before they travel as the railway between Guildford and Gatwick Airport will be closed from Saturday, November 11 to Friday, November 17. Over the seven-day period, Network Rail’s engineers will be renewing the railway track on the North Downs Line which links Reading and Guildford with Redhill and Gatwick Airport stations to improve reliability for Great Western Railway (GWR) customers. Read full story here

Which flights are delayed or cancelled to and from London Gatwick Airport today?

ARRIVALS:

8.10am – easyJet EJU8628 from Berlin

2.25pm – Royal Air Maroc AT802 from Casablanca

5.25pm – Air India AI145 from Goa – GOX

Passengers in London Gatwick's South Terminal. Picture: Steve Robards/SussexWorld

DEPARTURES:

8.45am – easyJet EJU8629 to Berlin ENQUIRE AIRLINE

8.45am – easyJet EZY8629 to Berlin DELAYED until 9.30am

3.25pm – Royal Air Maroc AT803 to Casablanca ENQUIRE AIRLINE

For the latest delays and cancellations, please visit https://www.gatwickairport.com/flights/

