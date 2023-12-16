There are a numbers of delays or cancellations to and from London Gatwick Airport so far today (Saturday, December 16) including British Airways flights.

Which Chinese airlines are serving Gatwick this winter?

Passengers across London and the South East can now benefit from services operated by the three largest airlines in China, as China Southern joins Air China and China Eastern at London Gatwick. The airline – China’s largest – began operating from London Gatwick on Tuesday (December 12), with twice-weekly flights to Zhengzhou Xinzheng International Airport, on Boeing 787-8 aircraft. It is the only direct service between London and Zhengzhou. You can read the full story here.

Which flights are delayed or cancelled to and from London Gatwick Airport today?

ARRIVALS:

12.05pm – easyJet EZY8056 from Barcelona expected 12:34

12.20pm – British Airways BA5836 from Dublin expected 13:19

12.20pm – Aer Lingus EI236 from Dublin expected 13:22

London Gatwick airport. Picture: Steve Robards

12.20pm – British Airways EI236 from Dublin expected 13:22

12.30pm – easyJet EJU8306 from Milan-Malpensa expected 13:29

12.45pm – easyJet EZY8358 from Turin expected 14:10

1.10pm – easyJet EZY8010 from Valencia expected 14:50

1.30pm – British Airways BA2555 from Geneva expected 14.35

1.50pm – easyJet EZY8500 from Geneva exepcted 15;00

2.15pm –easyJet EZY8792 from Gibraltar expected 16:20

2.25pm +Swiss LX2462 from Geneva cancelled

2.25pm – easyJet EZY8458 from Lyon expected 15:40

2.25pm – British Airways BA2627 from Salzburg expected 15:45

2.45pm – British Airways BA2557 from Geneva expected 16:22

3.20pm – British Airways BA2559 from Geneva expected 16:51

3.20pm – American AA6233 from Geneva expected 16:51

5.30pm – +Swiss LX2756 from Sion cancelled

6.25pm – British Airways BA2701 from Tenerife cancelled

6.25pm – Vuelling VY9970 from Tenerife cancelled

6.45pm – Titan ZT448 from Chambery cancelled

DEPARTURES:

12.40pm – easyJet EZY875 to Jersey. Delayed to 13:59. Gate info at 13:10

12.45pm – vueling VY6943 to Paris. Delayed to 13:25 . Gate info at 12:35.

12.45pm – British Airways BA8089 to Paris. Delayed to 13:25. Gate info at 12:35

1.10pm – easyJet EZY8505 to Geneva. Delayed to 13:54. Gate info at 13:04

1.30pm – easyJet EZY8434 to Lyon. Delayed to 14:40. Gate info at 13:50

1.10pm – easyJet to EJU8309 to Milan-Malpensa. Delayed to 14:08. Gate info at 13:18

1.25pm – easyJet EZY8699 to Innsbruck. Delayed to 15:00. Gate info at 14:00

1.35pm – easyJet EZY8419 to Nice. Delayed to 13:57. Gate info at 12:57

1.50pm – British Airways BA2812 to Marrakech. Delayed to 14:34. Gate info at 13:42

1.55pm – easyJet EZY8765 to Salzburg. Delayed to 15:25. Gate info at 14:25

2pm – Wizz W95795 to Marrakech. Delayed to 14:30. Gate info at 13:30

2.15pm – easyJet EZY8131 to Gran Canaria. Delayed to 14:42. Gate info at 13:52

2.20pm – easyJet EZY8109 to Alicante. Delayed to 14:48. Gate info at 13:58.

2.20pm – easyJet easyJet to Geneva. Delayed to 15:18. Gate info at 14:28

2.25pm – easyJet EJU8065 to Barcelona. Delayed to 15:20. Gate info at 14:30

2.30pm – easyJet EZY8845 to Reykjavik. Delayed to 15:50. Gate info at 15:00

2.35pm – British Airways BA2622 to Innsbruck. Delayed to 15:24. Gate info at 14:36

2.40pm – easyJet EZY8763 to Malta. Delayed to 15:50. Gate info at 13:50

2.45pm – easyJet EZY8125 to Arrecife. Delayed to 15:35. Gate info at 14:45.

2.45pm – easyJet EZY8757 to Sofia. Delayed to 15:40. Gate info at 14:50.

2.50pm – British Airways BA2560 to Geneva.

Delayed to 15:32. Gate info at 14:52.

2.50pm – American AA6234 to Geneva. Delayed to 15:32. Gate info at 14:52

3.10pm – easyJet EZS8509 to Geneva. Delayed to 16:30. Gate info at 15:40

3.10pm – easyJet EZY8053 to Tenerife. Delayed to 15:35. Gate info at 14:45.

3.15pm – easyJet EZY8683 to Amsterdam. Delayed to 16:50. Gate info at 16:00

3.40pm – British Airways BA2654 to Alicante. Delayed to 16:25. Gate info at 15:45

3.40pm – easyJet EZY8888 to Jersey. Delayed to 16:00. Gate info at 15:10.

3.45pm – easyJet EZY8397 to Lyon. Delayed to 18:35. Gate info at 17:45

3.55pm – British Airways BA2632 to Salzburg. Delayed to 17:15. Gate info at 16:26.

3.55pm – easyJet EZY8039 to Tenerife. Delayed to 17:35. Gate info at 16:45

For the latest delays and cancellations, please visit: https://www.gatwickairport.com/flights/.

What exclusive beer is now available at the airport?

BrewDog Gatwick opened its doors on December 4 and is bringing a wide range of craft beers, fantastic food and a touch of excitement to departing passengers. For those looking for a pre-flight pint, holidaymakers are spoilt for choice. The Scottish brewery has 20 taps pouring a variety of the finest craft beer including BrewDog Headliners, such as Lost Lager, Wing Man, Punk IPA and an all-new London Gatwick exclusive, Flight Squad. Full story here.

How the aviation regulator’s new airspace change will affect Gatwick

The UK Civil Aviation Authority has delivered a package of improvements designed to clarify the airspace change process for airports, air navigation service providers and those affected by airspace change.

The revised airspace change process, known as CAP1616, was published on October 30 following a comprehensive review. The new version will come into force on January 2, 2024. Further associated guidance will be published in due course.

The regulator’s updated guidance will make the airspace change process easier to follow and sets out the requirements of the stages and gateways needed to progress an airspace change proposal.

Read the full story here.

What happens if my package holiday flight from Gatwick is cancelled?

Hundreds of flights were cancelled across the UK after the country’s air traffic control system failed on Bank Holiday Monday, August 28.

According to compensation experts at Claims.co.uk, UK Google searches for ‘what happens if my package holiday flight is cancelled’ soared by 809 per cent during the incident. Visit www.claims.co.uk/no-win-no-fee.

Read the full story here.

Gatwick Airport kicks-off multi-million pound North Terminal redevelopment

Passengers travelling through London Gatwick’s North Terminal will soon be able to enjoy a host of new features, as its biggest ever transformation gets underway.

Read the full story here.

Gatwick's annual financial results

Gatwick Airport recently published its financial results for 2022, and recognising the urgent need to make net zero a reality has accelerated its commitment to be net zero for its own Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by 2030, ten years ahead of its previous commitment.

You can read a full summary of the results here.

Are rules about taking liquids on planes about to change?

The rules around taking liquids and large electrical items through airport security are set to change by 2024 with the installation of new technology at major airports across the UK.

Over the next two years, most major airports will introduce cutting-edge systems into their security checkpoints, ushering in a new era of improved security and passenger experience when going through departures. You can read more here.

Gatwick tweeted this week: “We are currently trialling this new tech and will meet the deadline of June 2024 to install it across all security lanes. Meanwhile, please continue to follow all existing laptop and liquid rules, unless instructed otherwise by our Security teams.”