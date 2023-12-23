There are a number of delays or cancellations to and from London Gatwick Airport so far today (Saturday, December 23), the airport’s busiest day of the Christmas period.

When is the busiest day of the Christmas period for Gatwick?

The busiest day for departures over Christmas was Friday 22 December. However, the airport will be open and operating on Christmas Day with an expected 254 flights scheduled. Read full story here.

What are the most popular destinations for travellers this winter?

Gatwick Airport

The most popular Christmas destinations this year are Geneva (short-haul) and Dubai (long-haul). Read full story here.

Which Chinese airlines are serving Gatwick this winter?

Passengers across London and the South East can now benefit from services operated by the three largest airlines in China, as China Southern joins Air China and China Eastern at London Gatwick. The airline – China’s largest – began operating from London Gatwick on Tuesday (December 12), with twice-weekly flights to Zhengzhou Xinzheng International Airport, on Boeing 787-8 aircraft. It is the only direct service between London and Zhengzhou. You can read the full story here.

Singapore Airlines launches 'Gatwick Gateway'

Singapore Airlines has announced a five-times weekly direct service from London Gatwick to Singapore Changi Airport, offering greater choice and connectivity to Southeast Asia and beyond. The route will commence from London Gatwick on June 22, 2024, with a promotional lead-in fare of £645pp return to Singapore, available to book from December 19 at singaporeair.com. Full story here.

Which flights are delayed or cancelled to and from London Gatwick Airport today?

ARRIVALS:

11.15am – British Airways BA2541 from Amsterdam expected 12:45

11.15am – Vueling VY9990 from Amsterdam 12.45

11.50am – easyJet EZY8690 from Salzburg Expected 13:42

12.15am – Sky Express GQ700 from Athens Expected 13:27

12.15pm – easyJet EZY8634 from Hamburg Expected 13:16

3.45pm – British Airways BA2543 from Amsterdam Expected 16:56

4.55pm – Air Mauritius MK5042 Expected 18:38

10pm flight OMB7402 from Lagos Cancelled

DEPARTURES:

11.10am – British Airways BA2558 to Geneva. Delayed to 11:44. Gate info at 11:07

11.20am – Lufthansa LH1521 to Frankfurt. Delayed to 11:50. Gate info at 11:10

11.25am – British Airways BA2580 to Lyon. Delayed to 12:15. Gate info at 11:54

11.40am – easyJet to Antalya EZY8555. Delayed to 12:00. Gate info at 11:00

11.50am – easyJet EZY865 to Glasgow. Delayed to 12:13. Gate info at 11:20

11.50am –British Airways BA2205 to Punta Cana. Delayed to 12:35. Gate info at 11:25

12.10pm – easyJet EZY8743 to Hurghada. Delayed to 12:45. Gate info at 11:55

12.20pm – British Airways BA2542 to Amsterdam.Delayed to 13:35 . Gate info at 13:02., Same for Vueling and American.

12.35pm – British Airways BA2780 to Paphos. Delayed to 12:55. Gate info at 12:13

12.40pm – easyJet EZY8691 to Salzburg. Delayed to 13:51. Gate info at 13:01

12.50pm – easyJet EZY8243 to Thessaloniki. Delayed to 13:12. Gate info at 12:07

12.55pm – easyJet EZY8651 to Paphos. Delayed to 13:25. Gate info at 12:35

1pm – easyJet EZY8645 to Munich. Delayed to 13:50. Gate info at 13:00.

1.10pm – easyJet EJU8309 to Milan-Malpensa. Delayed to 13:50. Gate info at 13:00

1.35pm – British Airways BA2155 to Bridgetown. Delayed to 15:05. Gate info at 13:5

2.25pm – easyJet EZY8721 to Copenhagen. Delayed to 15:00. Gate info at 14:10

2.30pm – easyJet EZY8845 to Reykjavik - KEF. Delayed to 14:50. Gate info at 14:00

3pm – Eastern Airways T3454. Delayed to 15:35. Gate info at 14:55

4.20pm – British Airways BA2650 to Seville. Delayed to 16:49. Gate info at 16:02

4.35pm – British Airways BA2598 to Turin. Delayed to 18:13. Gate info at 17:28. Same for Vueling.

4.40pm – British Airways BA2666 to Porto. Delayed to 17:22. Gate info at 16:42

For the latest delays and cancellations, please visit: https://www.gatwickairport.com/flights/.

What exclusive beer is now available at the airport?

BrewDog Gatwick opened its doors on December 4 and is bringing a wide range of craft beers, fantastic food and a touch of excitement to departing passengers. For those looking for a pre-flight pint, holidaymakers are spoilt for choice. The Scottish brewery has 20 taps pouring a variety of the finest craft beer including BrewDog Headliners, such as Lost Lager, Wing Man, Punk IPA and an all-new London Gatwick exclusive, Flight Squad. Full story here.

How the aviation regulator’s new airspace change will affect Gatwick

The UK Civil Aviation Authority has delivered a package of improvements designed to clarify the airspace change process for airports, air navigation service providers and those affected by airspace change.

The revised airspace change process, known as CAP1616, was published on October 30 following a comprehensive review. The new version will come into force on January 2, 2024. Further associated guidance will be published in due course.

The regulator’s updated guidance will make the airspace change process easier to follow and sets out the requirements of the stages and gateways needed to progress an airspace change proposal.

What happens if my package holiday flight from Gatwick is cancelled?

Hundreds of flights were cancelled across the UK after the country’s air traffic control system failed on Bank Holiday Monday, August 28.

According to compensation experts at Claims.co.uk, UK Google searches for ‘what happens if my package holiday flight is cancelled’ soared by 809 per cent during the incident. Visit www.claims.co.uk/no-win-no-fee.

Gatwick Airport kicks-off multi-million pound North Terminal redevelopment

Passengers travelling through London Gatwick’s North Terminal will soon be able to enjoy a host of new features, as its biggest ever transformation gets underway.

Gatwick's annual financial results

Gatwick Airport recently published its financial results for 2022, and recognising the urgent need to make net zero a reality has accelerated its commitment to be net zero for its own Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by 2030, ten years ahead of its previous commitment.

Are rules about taking liquids on planes about to change?

The rules around taking liquids and large electrical items through airport security are set to change by 2024 with the installation of new technology at major airports across the UK.

Over the next two years, most major airports will introduce cutting-edge systems into their security checkpoints, ushering in a new era of improved security and passenger experience when going through departures.