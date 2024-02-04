Watch more of our videos on Shots!

London Gatwick becomes first international airport to open dedicated electric vehicle charging station

London Gatwick has become the first international airport to open an Electric Forecourt, a dedicated electric vehicle (EV) charging station, with the new GRIDSERVE facility available for all to use from Monday, January 8. Read full story.

Which Chinese airlines are serving Gatwick this winter?

Passengers across London and the South East can now benefit from services operated by the three largest airlines in China, as China Southern joins Air China and China Eastern at London Gatwick.

The airline – China’s largest – began operating from London Gatwick on December 12, with twice-weekly flights to Zhengzhou Xinzheng International Airport, on Boeing 787-8 aircraft. It is the only direct service between London and Zhengzhou.

Which flights are delayed or cancelled to and from London Gatwick Airport today?

For the latest delays and cancellations, please visit: https://www.gatwickairport.com/flights/.

How the aviation regulator’s new airspace change will affect Gatwick

The UK Civil Aviation Authority has delivered a package of improvements designed to clarify the airspace change process for airports, air navigation service providers and those affected by airspace change.

The revised airspace change process, known as CAP1616, was published on October 30 following a comprehensive review. The new version came into force on January 2. Further associated guidance will be published in due course.

The regulator’s updated guidance will make the airspace change process easier to follow and sets out the requirements of the stages and gateways needed to progress an airspace change proposal.

What happens if my package holiday flight from Gatwick is cancelled?

Hundreds of flights were cancelled across the UK after the country’s air traffic control system failed on Bank Holiday Monday, August 28.

According to compensation experts at Claims.co.uk, UK Google searches for ‘what happens if my package holiday flight is cancelled’ soared by 809 per cent during the incident. Visit www.claims.co.uk/no-win-no-fee.

Gatwick Airport kicks-off multi-million pound North Terminal redevelopment

Passengers travelling through London Gatwick’s North Terminal will soon be able to enjoy a host of new features, as its biggest ever transformation gets underway. Read full story here.

Are rules about taking liquids on planes about to change?

The rules around taking liquids and large electrical items through airport security are set to change by 2024 with the installation of new technology at major airports across the UK.

Over the next two years, most major airports will introduce cutting-edge systems into their security checkpoints, ushering in a new era of improved security and passenger experience when going through departures.