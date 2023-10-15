Here are the latest delays and cancellations at London Gatwick Airport today (Sunday, October 15) including flights to and from Paris with easyJet, British Airways and vueling.

Has the Luton Airport fire affected flights at Gatwick?

Flights flying to London Luton Airport were being diverted to Gatwick and other destinations following a huge blaze at the airport’s nearby car park on Tuesday night. In total four flights were diverted to Gatwick.

Why have Gatwick extended their cap on flights?

London Gatwick Airport have confirmed its daily limit on flights has been extended for a further two weeks. Gatwick imposed an initial cap of 800 flights a day starting with immediate effect from September 25 until October 1. The initial decision was made alongside NATS, who run the London Gatwick air traffic control tower. The daily cap was designed to prevent last-minute cancellations and delays for passengers while NATS work through challenges driven by sickness and staffing constraints. But further ‘staffing challenges’ have caused Gatwick to extend the temporary limit. Read the full story here.

Crawley businesses get multi-million-pound contracts from Gatwick

Two Crawley-based companies have been awarded contracts worth a combined £5 million from London Gatwick. London Gatwick Airport appointed BP Installations Ltd, based on Crawley’s Manor Royal trading estate, as the principal contractor. This role includes full site safety management, new electrical installation, new flooring and new information and display signage installations. CCI Gatwick Ltd, also at Manor Royal, will oversee the interior fitout and decorative finishes. Read full story here

Which flights are delayed or cancelled to and from London Gatwick airport today?

London Gatwick has had a busy year with delays and cancellations. Picture: Steve Robards/Sussex World

ARRIVALS – CANCELLED:

10.45am – easyJet EZY8306 from Milan Malpensa CANCELLED

1.55pm – British Airways BA2871 from Ibiza CANCELLED

7.05pm – Corendon Airlines XC8107 from Dalaman CANCELLED

DEPARTURES:

10.35am – easyJet EJU8513 to Lisbon DELAYED 1.25pm

10.40am –Wizz Air W45701 to Vienna DELAYED 12.20pm

11.15am – Lufthansa LH1521 Frankfurt DELAYED 11.50am

11.20am – Corendon Airlines XC8134 to Antalya DELAYED 11.50am

12.25pm – American Airlines AA6211 to Tampa DELAYED 12.55pm

12.25pm – British Airways BA2167 to Tampa DELAYED 12.55pm

12.25pm – Iberia IB4683 to Tampa DELAYED 12.55pm

12.30pm – easyJet EZY6487 to Sharm El Sheikh DELAYED 1.15pm

1pm – British Airways BA8075 to Barcelona DELAYED 14.20pm

1pm – Iberia IB5616to Barcelona DELAYED 2.20pm

1pm – British Airways BA8131 to Paris DELAYED 2pm

1pm – Vueling VY8947 to Paris DELAYED 2pm

1.25pm – British Airways BA8138 to Tenerife DELAYED 2.10pm

1.35pm – Norwegian D83515 to Copenhagen DELAYED 2.15pm

1.50pm – British Airways BA2798 to Seville DELAYED 2.34pm

1.50pm – Vueling VY9975 to Seville DELAYED 2.34pm

2.10pm – WizzAir W95803 to Tel Aviv ENQUIRE AIRLINE

2.15pm – British Airways BA2732 to Arrecife DELAYED 3.07pm

2.45pm – Vueling VY9973 to Arrecife DELAYED 3.07pm

3.25pm – Enter Air ENT429 to Preveza ENQUIRE AIRLINE

3.40pm – British Airways BA2640 to Thessaloniki DELAYED 4.07pm

6.10pm –British Airways BA2764 to Amsterdam ENQUIRE AIRLINE

8pm – Corendon Airlines XC8108 to Dalaman ENQUIRE AIRLINE

For the latest delays and cancellations, please visit https://www.gatwickairport.com/flights/

Who is London Gatwick's new chair?

The airport has announced that Baroness Margaret Ford of Cunningham (OBE) has been appointed to the role. Read full story here

Gatwick Airport confirms it has RAAC

Gatwick airport has confirmed that it has locations containing the collapse-prone concrete RAAC. You can read their full statement here.

What happens if my package holiday flight from Gatwick is cancelled?

Hundreds of flights were cancelled across the UK after the country’s air traffic control system failed on Bank Holiday Monday, August 28. According to compensation experts at Claims.co.uk, UK Google searches for ‘what happens if my package holiday flight is cancelled’ soared by 809 per cent during the incident. Visit www.claims.co.uk/no-win-no-fee. Read full story here.

Members of the public invited to submit views on plans to bring Northern Runway into routine use

Members of the public, including local residents and other stakeholders, have until 23:59 on October 29, 2023 to register with the Planning Inspectorate and provide a summary of their views on Gatwick’s application to routinely use its existing Northern Runway, alongside its Main Runway.

Those who register will be submitting a ‘Relevant Representation’ to become an ‘Interested Party’. They will be kept informed of progress of the examination and will have the opportunity to provide further representations during the examination phase.

You can read the full story here.

Gatwick Airport kicks-off multi-million pound North Terminal redevelopment

Passengers travelling through London Gatwick’s North Terminal will soon be able to enjoy a host of new features, as its biggest ever transformation gets underway. You can read the full story here.

How do you claim compensation if your flight is delayed or cancelled?

Numerous flights to and from Gatwick Airport have been disrupted this week. But what happens if your flight is cancelled? And how can you claim compensation if your flight is affected? Read full story here.

Gatwick's annual financial results

Gatwick Airport recently published its financial results for 2022, and recognising the urgent need to make net zero a reality has accelerated its commitment to be net zero for its own Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by 2030, ten years ahead of its previous commitment. You can read a full summary of the results here.

Are rules about taking liquids on planes about to change?

The rules around taking liquids and large electrical items through airport security are set to change by 2024 with the installation of new technology at major airports across the UK.

Over the next two years, most major airports will introduce cutting-edge systems into their security checkpoints, ushering in a new era of improved security and passenger experience when going through departures. You can read more here.

Gatwick tweeted this week: “We are currently trialling this new tech and will meet the deadline of June 2024 to install it across all security lanes. Meanwhile, please continue to follow all existing laptop and liquid rules, unless instructed otherwise by our Security teams.”