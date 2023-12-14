There are a numbers of delays or cancellations to and from London Gatwick Airport so far today (Wednesday, Thursday, December 14) with multiple easyJet and British Airways flights affected.

System outage rectified after 'flights grounded'

A system outage affected flights at Gatwick Airport on Saturday (December 9).

According to a report on Sky News, planes were stuck on the tarmac at the airport, with ‘dozens of departures and arrivals affected’.

The report added: “Flights were grounded and passengers faced hours of delays at Gatwick Airport on Saturday following a system outage.”

London Gatwick spokesperson told the Crawley Observer: “Due to a technical issue experienced by NATS (National Air Traffic Services) for a short period this morning, there have been ongoing delays to flights today.

“We have worked closely with our airline partners to return operations to normal, and most flights are now departing as scheduled. We apologise to passengers who have been affected." Click here to read more.

Which flights are delayed or cancelled to and from London Gatwick Airport today?

London Gatwick passengers on the Sky Bridge | Picture: London Gatwick

ARRIVALS:

8.05am – British Airways BA2272 from New York

10.55am – Iceland Air F1470 from Reykjavik – KEF

DEPARTURES:

8.30am – British Airways BA8096-BA8066/Iberia IB5428-IB5517/vueling VY6304 to Bilbao DELAYED until 9am

8.35am – easyJet EZY819 to Belfast Int DELAYED until 9.30am

8.40am – easyJet EJU8425 to Nice DELAYED until 9.15am

9am – easyJet EZY8357 to Turin DELAYED until 10am

9.05am – easyJet EZY8325 to Rome DELAYED until 9.45am

9.05am – British Airways BA8073-BA8133/Iberia IB5685-IB5614/vueling VY7831 to Barcelona DELAYED until 11am

9.25am – easyJet EJU8305 to Milan-Malpensa DELAYED until 10.30am

9.30am – Eastern Airways T3452 to Newquay DELAYED until 10am

9.40am – easyJet EZY8525 to Porto DELAYED until 10.30am

9.40am – Wizz Air W45789 to Venice DELAYED until 10.30am

9.45am – British Airways BA8095-BA8077/vueling VY6615 to Malaga DELAYED until 11.15am

9.50am – British Airways BA8105/Iberia IB5677-IB5606/vueling VY7823 to Barcelona DELAYED until 11.30am

10.05am – Tui TOM036 to Montego Bay DELAYED until 11.50am

10.10am – Wizz Air W45781 to Rome DELAYED until 10.30am

10.20am – British Airways BA1480 to Glasgow DELAYED until 10.55am

10.25am – easyJet EZY8709 to Marrakech DELAYED until 11am

10.35am – easyJet EJU8515 to Lisbon DELAYED until 11.15am

11.25am – American AirlineS AA6206/British Airways BA2037/Iberia IB4679 to Orlando ENQUIRE AIRLINE

11.40am – American AirlineS AA6496/British Airways BA2542/vueling VY9989 to Amsterdam DELAYED until 12.43pm

12pm – Iceland Air F1471 to Reykjavik – KEF – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

3.50pm – British Airways BA2544 to Amsterdam DELAYED until 4.49am

For the latest delays and cancellations, please visit: https://www.gatwickairport.com/flights/.

