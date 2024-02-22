Watch more of our videos on Shots!

How many flights weekly flights are there from Gatwick to China?

Passengers across London and the South East will benefit from 10 new flights per week between London Gatwick and China this summer, as major airlines Air China and China Southern announce new routes. From 1 June, flag-carrier Air China will begin operating daily flights from London Gatwick to Beijing Capital Airport on A330-300 aircraft, before China Southern launches its three-per-week service to Guangzhou on 20 June, on Boeing 787-8 aircraft. The new flights take London Gatwick’s number of weekly services to China to 26, alongside existing flights to Shanghai (China Eastern and Air China) and Zhengzhou (China Southern). Read full story here.

London Gatwick hosts more than 100 students at Apprenticeship Careers Day

London Gatwick hosted a careers day to celebrate National Apprenticeship Week and showcase the opportunities the airport its associated companies have to offer. More than 100 students from across Sussex and Surrey, as well as adult visitors from Job Centre Plus and other organisations, were able to talk to companies such as easyJet, British Airways, Boeing, Skybreak and Border Force about what they have to offer in terms of apprenticeships. Read full story here.

London Gatwick becomes first international airport to open dedicated electric vehicle charging station

London Gatwick has become the first international airport to open an Electric Forecourt, a dedicated electric vehicle (EV) charging station, with the new GRIDSERVE facility available for all to use from Monday, January 8. Read full story.

Which flights are delayed or cancelled to and from London Gatwick Airport today?

CANCELLED ARRIVALS:

8.05am –British Airways BA2272 from New York

8.20am – Eastern Airways T3451 from Newquay

8.25am –British Airways BA2236D from San Jose

DEPARTURES:

8am – easyJet EJU8673 to Amsterdam DELAYED to 8.20am

10am – British Airways BA2159 to Georgetown via St Lucia DELAYED to 10.57am

For the latest delays and cancellations, please visit: https://www.gatwickairport.com/flights/.

How the aviation regulator’s new airspace change will affect Gatwick

The UK Civil Aviation Authority has delivered a package of improvements designed to clarify the airspace change process for airports, air navigation service providers and those affected by airspace change.

The revised airspace change process, known as CAP1616, was published on October 30 following a comprehensive review. The new version came into force on January 2. Further associated guidance will be published in due course.

The regulator’s updated guidance will make the airspace change process easier to follow and sets out the requirements of the stages and gateways needed to progress an airspace change proposal.

What happens if my package holiday flight from Gatwick is cancelled?

Hundreds of flights were cancelled across the UK after the country’s air traffic control system failed on Bank Holiday Monday, August 28.

Gatwick Airport kicks-off multi-million pound North Terminal redevelopment

Passengers travelling through London Gatwick’s North Terminal will soon be able to enjoy a host of new features, as its biggest ever transformation gets underway. Read full story here.

Are rules about taking liquids on planes about to change?

The rules around taking liquids and large electrical items through airport security are set to change by 2024 with the installation of new technology at major airports across the UK.

Over the next two years, most major airports will introduce cutting-edge systems into their security checkpoints, ushering in a new era of improved security and passenger experience when going through departures.