Here are the latest delays and cancellations at London Gatwick Airport today (Tuesday, November 21) along with news about the new £250 million station concourse and airport entrance opening today.

Why were flights cancelled from Heathrow Airport this week?

Several flights from Heathrow Airport are cancelled yesterday (Monday 20 November) after the airport saw serious delays yesterday due to "staff absence and strong winds". Temporary restrictions on how many planes can land or take off at Heathrow were put in place yesterday with the airport warning passengers that there would be "minor" changes to its schedules. See full story at SurreyWorld.co.uk here.

When does Gatwick's new station concourse open?

A new look Gatwick Airport station opened today (Tuesday 21 November), transforming the journey from train to plane and giving passengers travelling between Brighton and London easier, faster, more reliable journeys. A bigger, better and brighter station with a new second concourse and airport entrance will double the space for the millions of passengers that use the station each year.

Why have councils submitted concerns about runway expansion?

Crawley Borough Council and nine other authorities have submitted a string of concerns to a government-appointed panel about Gatwick Airport’s Northern Runway plans. The airport’s proposals to bring its emergency runway into regular use for departing flights only have divided opinion across the region.

London Gatwick Airport. Picture: Steve Robards/SussexWorld

The proposals were accepted for examination in August and are expected to be looked at by an Examining Authority panel (ExA) in early 2024. A spokesman said: “Gatwick Airport is a huge economic asset for the town.

“We support its continued development as a one runway, two terminal airport and are pleased that more long-haul routes have come to Gatwick – something that supports the Crawley economy and residents.

"However, we have a wide range of concerns with the airport’s Northern Runway Project, including the uncertainty regarding future economic benefits for residents, the airport’s ability to operate within acceptable and enforceable limits without causing environmental harm, the impacts of construction, air quality, traffic and a lack of active travel solutions.”

Which flights are delayed or cancelled to and from London Gatwick Airport today?

ARRIVALS – CANCELLED:

There are no cancelled arrivals at London Gatwick today so far.

DEPARTURES:

9.05am – Iberia IB5614/vueling VY7831/British Airways BA8073 to Barcelona DELAYED until 9.40am

10am – British Airways BA2159 to Salzburg DELAYED until 10.20am

11.05am – British Airways BA2237 to San Jose DELAYED until 11.36am

1.40pm – British Airways BA2662 to Faro DELAYED until 2.25pm

For the latest delays and cancellations, please visit: https://www.gatwickairport.com/flights/.

How the aviation regulator’s new airspace change will affect Gatwick

The UK Civil Aviation Authority has delivered a package of improvements designed to clarify the airspace change process for airports, air navigation service providers and those affected by airspace change.

The revised airspace change process, known as CAP1616, has been published yesterday (October 30) following a comprehensive review. The new version will come into force on January 2, 2024. Further associated guidance will be published in due course.

The regulator’s updated guidance will make the airspace change process easier to follow and sets out the requirements of the stages and gateways needed to progress an airspace change proposal.

Crawley businesses get multi-million-pound contracts from Gatwick

Two Crawley-based companies have been awarded contracts worth a combined £5 million from London Gatwick.

London Gatwick Airport appointed BP Installations Ltd, based on Crawley’s Manor Royal trading estate, as the principal contractor.

This role includes full site safety management, new electrical installation, new flooring and new information and display signage installations.

CCI Gatwick Ltd, also at Manor Royal, will oversee the interior fitout and decorative finishes.

Who is London Gatwick's new chair?

The airport has announced that Baroness Margaret Ford of Cunningham (OBE) has been appointed to the role.

What happens if my package holiday flight from Gatwick is cancelled?

Hundreds of flights were cancelled across the UK after the country’s air traffic control system failed on Bank Holiday Monday, August 28.

According to compensation experts at Claims.co.uk, UK Google searches for ‘what happens if my package holiday flight is cancelled’ soared by 809 per cent during the incident. Visit www.claims.co.uk/no-win-no-fee.

Gatwick Airport kicks-off multi-million pound North Terminal redevelopment

Passengers travelling through London Gatwick’s North Terminal will soon be able to enjoy a host of new features, as its biggest ever transformation gets underway.

How do you claim compensation if your flight is delayed or cancelled?

Numerous flights to and from Gatwick Airport have been disrupted this week. But what happens if your flight is cancelled? And how can you claim compensation if your flight is affected?

Gatwick's annual financial results

Gatwick Airport recently published its financial results for 2022, and recognising the urgent need to make net zero a reality has accelerated its commitment to be net zero for its own Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by 2030, ten years ahead of its previous commitment.

Are rules about taking liquids on planes about to change?

The rules around taking liquids and large electrical items through airport security are set to change by 2024 with the installation of new technology at major airports across the UK.

Over the next two years, most major airports will introduce cutting-edge systems into their security checkpoints, ushering in a new era of improved security and passenger experience when going through departures. You can read more here.

Gatwick tweeted this week: “We are currently trialling this new tech and will meet the deadline of June 2024 to install it across all security lanes. Meanwhile, please continue to follow all existing laptop and liquid rules, unless instructed otherwise by our Security teams.”