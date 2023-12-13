There are currently no delays or cancellations to and from London Gatwick Airport so far today (Wednesday, December 13).

System outage rectified after 'flights grounded'

A system outage affected flights at Gatwick Airport on Saturday (December 9).

According to a report on Sky News, planes were stuck on the tarmac at the airport, with ‘dozens of departures and arrivals affected’.

The report added: “Flights were grounded and passengers faced hours of delays at Gatwick Airport on Saturday following a system outage.”

London Gatwick spokesperson told the Crawley Observer: “Due to a technical issue experienced by NATS (National Air Traffic Services) for a short period this morning, there have been ongoing delays to flights today.

“We have worked closely with our airline partners to return operations to normal, and most flights are now departing as scheduled. We apologise to passengers who have been affected." Click here to read more.

Which flights are delayed or cancelled to and from London Gatwick Airport today?

London Gatwick passengers on the Sky Bridge | Picture: London Gatwick

ARRIVALS:

There are no cancelled arrivals to Gatwick airport so far today.

DEPARTURES:

There are no delayed or cancelled departures at Gatwick so far today.

For the latest delays and cancellations, please visit: https://www.gatwickairport.com/flights/.

What exclusive beer is now available at the airport?

BrewDog Gatwick opened its doors on December 4 and is bringing a wide range of craft beers, fantastic food and a touch of excitement to departing passengers. For those looking for a pre-flight pint, holidaymakers are spoilt for choice. The Scottish brewery has 20 taps pouring a variety of the finest craft beer including BrewDog Headliners, such as Lost Lager, Wing Man, Punk IPA and an all-new London Gatwick exclusive, Flight Squad.

How the aviation regulator’s new airspace change will affect Gatwick

The UK Civil Aviation Authority has delivered a package of improvements designed to clarify the airspace change process for airports, air navigation service providers and those affected by airspace change.

The revised airspace change process, known as CAP1616, was published on October 30 following a comprehensive review. The new version will come into force on January 2, 2024. Further associated guidance will be published in due course.

The regulator’s updated guidance will make the airspace change process easier to follow and sets out the requirements of the stages and gateways needed to progress an airspace change proposal.

Read the full story here.

What happens if my package holiday flight from Gatwick is cancelled?

Hundreds of flights were cancelled across the UK after the country’s air traffic control system failed on Bank Holiday Monday, August 28.

According to compensation experts at Claims.co.uk, UK Google searches for ‘what happens if my package holiday flight is cancelled’ soared by 809 per cent during the incident. Visit www.claims.co.uk/no-win-no-fee.

Read the full story here.

Gatwick Airport kicks-off multi-million pound North Terminal redevelopment

Passengers travelling through London Gatwick’s North Terminal will soon be able to enjoy a host of new features, as its biggest ever transformation gets underway.

Read the full story here.

Gatwick's annual financial results

Gatwick Airport recently published its financial results for 2022, and recognising the urgent need to make net zero a reality has accelerated its commitment to be net zero for its own Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by 2030, ten years ahead of its previous commitment.

You can read a full summary of the results here.

Are rules about taking liquids on planes about to change?

The rules around taking liquids and large electrical items through airport security are set to change by 2024 with the installation of new technology at major airports across the UK.

Over the next two years, most major airports will introduce cutting-edge systems into their security checkpoints, ushering in a new era of improved security and passenger experience when going through departures. You can read more here.

Gatwick tweeted this week: “We are currently trialling this new tech and will meet the deadline of June 2024 to install it across all security lanes. Meanwhile, please continue to follow all existing laptop and liquid rules, unless instructed otherwise by our Security teams.”