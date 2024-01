There are a number of delays or cancellations to and from London Gatwick Airport so far today (Wednesday, January 17) including Lufthansa and Wizz Air flights and news of rail disruption this weekend.

Why are there no trains between Gatwick and East Croydon this weekend?

Travellers are being warned there will be no trains between East Croydon and Gatwick Airport this coming weekend (Saturday January 20 and Sunday January 21) because of planned engineering works. Rail replacement bus services will be operating with passengers advised to board the rail replacement bus between Gatwick and East Grinstead to travel onwards by train to London – and vice versa. Read the full story here.

London Gatwick becomes first international airport to open dedicated electric vehicle charging station

London Gatwick has become the first international airport to open an Electric Forecourt, a dedicated electric vehicle (EV) charging station, with the new GRIDSERVE facility available for all to use from Monday, January 8. Read full story.

Which Chinese airlines are serving Gatwick this winter?

Passengers across London and the South East can now benefit from services operated by the three largest airlines in China, as China Southern joins Air China and China Eastern at London Gatwick.

The airline – China’s largest – began operating from London Gatwick on December 12, with twice-weekly flights to Zhengzhou Xinzheng International Airport, on Boeing 787-8 aircraft. It is the only direct service between London and Zhengzhou.

Planes at London Gatwick. Picture: Steve Robards

Singapore Airlines launches 'Gatwick Gateway'

Singapore Airlines has announced a five-times weekly direct service from London Gatwick to Singapore Changi Airport, offering greater choice and connectivity to Southeast Asia and beyond.

The route will commence from London Gatwick on June 22, 2024, with a promotional lead-in fare of £645pp return to Singapore, available to book from December 19 at singaporeair.com.

Which flights are delayed or cancelled to and from London Gatwick Airport today?

ARRIVALS:

6.55am – Air Mauritius MK042 from Mauritius

10.35am - Lufthansa LH1520 from Frankfurt

5.05pm - Lufthansa LH1522 from Frankfurt

DEPARTURES:

7.50am – Wizz Air W45785 to Milan-Malpensa DELAYED until 9am

9.30am – British Airways BA2157 to Aruba via Antigua DELAYED until 10.12am

2pm – Wizz Air W95707 to Antayla DELAYED until 3pm

4pm – Air Mauritius MK053 to Mauritius ENQUIRE AIRLINE

5.50pm - Lufthansa LH1523 to Frankfurt ENQUIRE AIRLINE

For the latest delays and cancellations, please visit: https://www.gatwickairport.com/flights/.

How the aviation regulator’s new airspace change will affect Gatwick

The UK Civil Aviation Authority has delivered a package of improvements designed to clarify the airspace change process for airports, air navigation service providers and those affected by airspace change.

The revised airspace change process, known as CAP1616, was published on October 30 following a comprehensive review. The new version came into force on January 2. Further associated guidance will be published in due course.

The regulator’s updated guidance will make the airspace change process easier to follow and sets out the requirements of the stages and gateways needed to progress an airspace change proposal.

What happens if my package holiday flight from Gatwick is cancelled?

Hundreds of flights were cancelled across the UK after the country’s air traffic control system failed on Bank Holiday Monday, August 28.

Gatwick Airport kicks-off multi-million pound North Terminal redevelopment

Passengers travelling through London Gatwick’s North Terminal will soon be able to enjoy a host of new features, as its biggest ever transformation gets underway.

Gatwick's annual financial results

Gatwick Airport recently published its financial results for 2022, and recognising the urgent need to make net zero a reality has accelerated its commitment to be net zero for its own Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by 2030, ten years ahead of its previous commitment.

Are rules about taking liquids on planes about to change?

The rules around taking liquids and large electrical items through airport security are set to change by 2024 with the installation of new technology at major airports across the UK.

Over the next two years, most major airports will introduce cutting-edge systems into their security checkpoints, ushering in a new era of improved security and passenger experience when going through departures.