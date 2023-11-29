Here are the latest delays and cancellations at London Gatwick Airport today (Tuesday, November 28) including British Airways and easyJet flights.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

What does the new station concourse look like at Gatwick?

A new look Gatwick Airport station opened on Tuesday, November 21, transforming the journey from train to plane and giving passengers travelling between Brighton and London easier, faster, more reliable journeys. A bigger, better and brighter station with a new second concourse and airport entrance will double the space for the millions of passengers that use the station each year.

See what the new concourse looks like here.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Sussex MP raises serious concerns with London Gatwick Airport’s Northern Runway expansion plans

A West Sussex MP has raised serious concerns with London Gatwick Airport’s Northern Runway expansion plans. In his response to the Planning Inspectorate’s call for submissions on Gatwick’s Development Consent Order application, Jeremy Quin, MP for Horsham, has said he cannot support the application in its current form. Mr Quin remains deeply concerned with Gatwick’s failure to engage adequately with local councils and about the impact of potential expansion on local housing and services.

Read the full story here.

Which flights are delayed or cancelled to and from London Gatwick Airport today?

London Gatwick passengers on the Sky Bridge | Picture: London Gatwick

ARRIVALS – CANCELLED:

10.55am - British Airways BA2236 from San Jose

DEPARTURES:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are currently no cancelled or delayed departures at London Gatwick today.

For the latest delays and cancellations, please visit: https://www.gatwickairport.com/flights/.

How the aviation regulator’s new airspace change will affect Gatwick

The UK Civil Aviation Authority has delivered a package of improvements designed to clarify the airspace change process for airports, air navigation service providers and those affected by airspace change.

The revised airspace change process, known as CAP1616, was published on October 30 following a comprehensive review. The new version will come into force on January 2, 2024. Further associated guidance will be published in due course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The regulator’s updated guidance will make the airspace change process easier to follow and sets out the requirements of the stages and gateways needed to progress an airspace change proposal.

Read the full story here.

Crawley businesses get multi-million-pound contracts from Gatwick

Two Crawley-based companies have been awarded contracts worth a combined £5 million from London Gatwick.

London Gatwick Airport appointed BP Installations Ltd, based on Crawley’s Manor Royal trading estate, as the principal contractor.

This role includes full site safety management, new electrical installation, new flooring and new information and display signage installations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CCI Gatwick Ltd, also at Manor Royal, will oversee the interior fitout and decorative finishes.

Read the full story here.

What happens if my package holiday flight from Gatwick is cancelled?

Hundreds of flights were cancelled across the UK after the country’s air traffic control system failed on Bank Holiday Monday, August 28.

According to compensation experts at Claims.co.uk, UK Google searches for ‘what happens if my package holiday flight is cancelled’ soared by 809 per cent during the incident. Visit www.claims.co.uk/no-win-no-fee.

Read the full story here.

Gatwick Airport kicks-off multi-million pound North Terminal redevelopment

Passengers travelling through London Gatwick’s North Terminal will soon be able to enjoy a host of new features, as its biggest ever transformation gets underway.

Read the full story here.

Gatwick's annual financial results

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gatwick Airport recently published its financial results for 2022, and recognising the urgent need to make net zero a reality has accelerated its commitment to be net zero for its own Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by 2030, ten years ahead of its previous commitment.

You can read a full summary of the results here.

Are rules about taking liquids on planes about to change?

The rules around taking liquids and large electrical items through airport security are set to change by 2024 with the installation of new technology at major airports across the UK.

Over the next two years, most major airports will introduce cutting-edge systems into their security checkpoints, ushering in a new era of improved security and passenger experience when going through departures. You can read more here.

Gatwick tweeted this week: “We are currently trialling this new tech and will meet the deadline of June 2024 to install it across all security lanes. Meanwhile, please continue to follow all existing laptop and liquid rules, unless instructed otherwise by our Security teams.”