Here are the latest delays and cancellations at London Gatwick Airport today (Wednesday, October 18) including easyJet, Air China, Wizz Air and Bamboo Airways flights.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Crawley businesses get multi-million-pound contracts from Gatwick

Two Crawley-based companies have been awarded contracts worth a combined £5 million from London Gatwick. London Gatwick Airport appointed BP Installations Ltd, based on Crawley’s Manor Royal trading estate, as the principal contractor. This role includes full site safety management, new electrical installation, new flooring and new information and display signage installations. CCI Gatwick Ltd, also at Manor Royal, will oversee the interior fitout and decorative finishes. Read full story here

Which flights are delayed or cancelled to and from London Gatwick airport today?

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ARRIVALS – CANCELLED:

6.55am – Air China CA847 from Shanghai

7.55am – Bamboo Airways QH93 from Hanoi

DEPARTURES:

London Gatwick South Terminal. Picture: S Robards SR2203283

8.30am – easyJet EZY8419 to Nice DELAYED until 10.25am

9.50am – Wizz Air W95803 to Tel Aviv ENQUIRE AIRLINE

11.10am – Bamboo Airways QH92 to Hanoi ENQUIRE AIRLINE

12.35pm – Air China CA848 to Shanghai

11am – West Jet WS002 to Calgary ENQUIRE AIRLINE

12.50pm – Enter Air ENT403 to Kalamata DELAYED until 1.30pm

For the latest delays and cancellations, please visit https://www.gatwickairport.com/flights/

Who is London Gatwick's new chair?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The airport has announced that Baroness Margaret Ford of Cunningham (OBE) has been appointed to the role. Read full story here

Gatwick Airport confirms it has RAAC

Gatwick airport has confirmed that it has locations containing the collapse-prone concrete RAAC. You can read their full statement here.

What happens if my package holiday flight from Gatwick is cancelled?

Hundreds of flights were cancelled across the UK after the country’s air traffic control system failed on Bank Holiday Monday, August 28. According to compensation experts at Claims.co.uk, UK Google searches for ‘what happens if my package holiday flight is cancelled’ soared by 809 per cent during the incident. Visit www.claims.co.uk/no-win-no-fee. Read full story here.

Members of the public invited to submit views on plans to bring Northern Runway into routine use

Members of the public, including local residents and other stakeholders, have until 23:59 on October 29, 2023 to register with the Planning Inspectorate and provide a summary of their views on Gatwick’s application to routinely use its existing Northern Runway, alongside its Main Runway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those who register will be submitting a ‘Relevant Representation’ to become an ‘Interested Party’. They will be kept informed of progress of the examination and will have the opportunity to provide further representations during the examination phase.

You can read the full story here.

Gatwick Airport kicks-off multi-million pound North Terminal redevelopment

Passengers travelling through London Gatwick’s North Terminal will soon be able to enjoy a host of new features, as its biggest ever transformation gets underway. You can read the full story here.

How do you claim compensation if your flight is delayed or cancelled?

Numerous flights to and from Gatwick Airport have been disrupted this week. But what happens if your flight is cancelled? And how can you claim compensation if your flight is affected? Read full story here.

Gatwick's annual financial results

Gatwick Airport recently published its financial results for 2022, and recognising the urgent need to make net zero a reality has accelerated its commitment to be net zero for its own Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by 2030, ten years ahead of its previous commitment. You can read a full summary of the results here.

Are rules about taking liquids on planes about to change?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rules around taking liquids and large electrical items through airport security are set to change by 2024 with the installation of new technology at major airports across the UK.

Over the next two years, most major airports will introduce cutting-edge systems into their security checkpoints, ushering in a new era of improved security and passenger experience when going through departures. You can read more here.

Gatwick tweeted this week: “We are currently trialling this new tech and will meet the deadline of June 2024 to install it across all security lanes. Meanwhile, please continue to follow all existing laptop and liquid rules, unless instructed otherwise by our Security teams.”