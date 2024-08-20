Condé Nast Traveller have ranked the five busiest – and five quietest – airports in the country, based on passenger data from 2023.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, many of the UK's busiest airports are in London. Just one airport in the top five is outside the capital.

Meanwhile, smaller regional airports in the UK are among the country’s quietest.

Here are the top five busiest and top five quietest airports for international passengers in the UK.

These are the quietest and busiest airports in the UK - including London Gatwick and Heathrow

2 . The quietest airports in the UK Cornwall Airport Newquay welcomed 408,870 passengers in 2023 Photo: Alberto Pezzali-WPA Pool/Getty Images

3 . The quietest airports in the UK Norwich International Airport welcomed 357,852 passengers in 2023 Photo: Google

4 . The quietest airports in the UK Teesside International Airport welcomed 226,557 passengers in 2023 Photo: Ian Forsyth/Getty Images