The ten worst roads in Sussex, for mobile phone driving offences, have been uncovered in new data collected by Accident Claims Advice.
The researchers found that Sussex Police recorded 1,181 cases of people using their phones at the wheel – between April 2023 and March 2025.
Almost half of them (528) happened between April 2024 and the end of March this year.
The offences were spread around the county, as the two ‘worst’ roads were host to just nine incidents.
Accident Claims Advice solicitor Michael Higgins said: "The number of mobile phone driving offences is extremely worrying - especially given the potentially devastating consequences of someone not paying full attention when operating a vehicle.
"A road traffic accident caused by someone looking at their phone while driving could turn a person's life upside down in a split second.
"It's important that they know that legal support is available to them if they want to seek compensation for the harm they suffered."
In 2023/24, the worst road was Lewes Road, Brighton, with 17 mobile phone offences. This was followed by A21, Robertsbridge (13); A27, Chichester (ten); Old Steine, Brighton (ten); A23, Handcross (ten); London Road, Brighton (nine); Kings Road, Brighton (nine); Kingsway, Rottingdean (seven); Queens Road, Hove (seven); A27, Brighton (six) and A259, Brighton (six).
The information was gathered through an FOI request sent to police forces.
