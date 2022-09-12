These roads will be closed over the Goodwood Revival weekend
Goodwood Revival, a three-day celebration of motor racing and vintage style, takes place this weekend from Friday, September 16 to Sunday, September 18.
Here are a list of road closures around the event which will be in place from 5pm on Thursday, September 15 to 10am on Monday, September 19.
Access will be maintained for emergency services, residents and pedestrians.
Roads to be closed are:
New Road, Westhampnett: From the junction with Woodcote Roundabout to the junction of A285 Petworth Road
Kennel Hill, Goodwood: From the junction of Pook Lane to the junction with Selhurst Park Road
Waterbeach Road, Strettington From the junction of New Road to the junction of New Barn Hill
Claypit Lane & Madgwick Lane Westhampnett from the junction of New Road (Woodcote Roundabout) to the junction with Old Place Lane
Pook Lane, Lavant from the junction with Kennel Hill to the junction of Fordwater Road
Lower Road, East Lavant: From the junction of Fordwater Lane to the junction with Pook Lane.