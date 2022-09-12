Edit Account-Sign Out
These roads will be closed over the Goodwood Revival weekend

Goodwood Revival, a three-day celebration of motor racing and vintage style, takes place this weekend from Friday, September 16 to Sunday, September 18.

By Bex Bastable
Monday, 12th September 2022, 2:04 pm
Updated Monday, 12th September 2022, 4:41 pm
DM1991618a.jpg. Goodwood Revival 2019. Photo by Derek Martin Photography.
Here are a list of road closures around the event which will be in place from 5pm on Thursday, September 15 to 10am on Monday, September 19.

Access will be maintained for emergency services, residents and pedestrians.

Roads to be closed are:

New Road, Westhampnett: From the junction with Woodcote Roundabout to the junction of A285 Petworth Road

Kennel Hill, Goodwood: From the junction of Pook Lane to the junction with Selhurst Park Road

Waterbeach Road, Strettington From the junction of New Road to the junction of New Barn Hill

Claypit Lane & Madgwick Lane Westhampnett from the junction of New Road (Woodcote Roundabout) to the junction with Old Place Lane

Pook Lane, Lavant from the junction with Kennel Hill to the junction of Fordwater Road

Lower Road, East Lavant: From the junction of Fordwater Lane to the junction with Pook Lane.

Find out more about what to expect at this year’s Goodwood Revival.

Goodwood