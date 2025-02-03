The roundabout, which prioritises cyclists and pedestrians has been in the works in the West Sussex city.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An update to the Westgate roundabout project was released by West Sussex County Council.

Work for the new style of roundabout began in June 2024.

One part of their update read: “Works are now well underway to convert the existing Westgate Roundabout into a Dutch Style Roundabout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This will be the third Dutch-style roundabout in the country.

The works form part of off-site highway improvements associated with phase 1 of West of Chichester (Whitehouse Farm) development.

Following the grant of planning permission an Infrastructure Steering Group was set up to look at options for the existing roundabout and ways to improve pedestrian and cycle connectivity.

The scheme provides dedicated cycle facilities and improved pedestrian connectivity while maintaining controlled flows of vehicles by reducing entry and circulatory speeds…

"The use of Dutch roundabouts is new in this country so the layout may at first be unfamiliar to pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A screenshot from the safety video released by Jubb, the developers of this Chichester project.

This will improve active travel for people on foot, bikes, and mobility aids. Reduce your speed, look carefully, and protect other road users.”

In addition to this update, a video that shows road users how to use the roundabout has been created by Jubb, who are managing the project – you can watch the video here.

This Chichester roundabout will be the third of the Dutch-style in England. The first of this kind of roundabout opened up in Cambridge back in 2020. The second opened up in Sheffield recently (December 2024).

The Dutch roundabout is set to cost approximately £950,000. It’s also part of the 750-home West of Chichester development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We asked readers for their thoughts on the new project, which saw mixed feelings.

Peter Wilson said: “I approve of the concept of improving the junctions for cyclists as this benefits them coming from and going to various routes. This is preferable to a cycle lane which only helps cyclists going from A to B and back.”

Heather Wilson disapproved of the Dutch-style roundabout, saying: “Waste of money, there was nothing wrong with it whereas the big one for Fishbourne A27 is a nightmare still.”

Neil Roussel sees the reasoning behind the idea, but fears more congestion. He said: “Agreed, (we) need to accommodate cyclists but they’ve constricted the lanes which is ridiculous considering traffic is only going to get busier on an already busy roundabout.”