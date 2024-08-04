This bus service is unable to serve an East Sussex village near Hastings, says Stagecoach SouthEast
Stagecoach SouthEast announced on X at 8am on Sunday, August 4: “Hastings. Due to SGN closing the A28 by Moor Lane and Wheel Lane in Westfield, our service 29 will be unable to serve Westfield until Highways sort out a permit issue. This area was meant to be under temporary lights. We are sorry for any inconvenience caused. Any updates welcomed.”
The company added: "Our service 29 from Hastings – Tenterden, due to the SGN works and their nature being an emergency, our services after serving the Conquest Hospital will continue via the A21 towards Sedlescombe, then Via Cripps Corner to Broad Oak Cross roads. We are sorry for the short notice.”
Stagecoach SouthEast also said Hardres Court Road will be closed from Monday, August 5, for four days due to roadworks. A spoksperson said: “This will have an impact on the 18 service to and from Canterbury.”