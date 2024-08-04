This bus service is unable to serve an East Sussex village near Hastings, says Stagecoach SouthEast

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 4th Aug 2024, 10:39 BST
Stagecoach SouthEast has announced that one of its bus services is unable to serve a village.

Stagecoach SouthEast announced on X at 8am on Sunday, August 4: “Hastings. Due to SGN closing the A28 by Moor Lane and Wheel Lane in Westfield, our service 29 will be unable to serve Westfield until Highways sort out a permit issue. This area was meant to be under temporary lights. We are sorry for any inconvenience caused. Any updates welcomed.”

‘Prolific offenders’ brought to justice after police target crime hotspots

The company added: "Our service 29 from Hastings – Tenterden, due to the SGN works and their nature being an emergency, our services after serving the Conquest Hospital will continue via the A21 towards Sedlescombe, then Via Cripps Corner to Broad Oak Cross roads. We are sorry for the short notice.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Stagecoach SouthEast said one of its bus services is unable to Westfieldplaceholder image
Stagecoach SouthEast said one of its bus services is unable to Westfield

Stagecoach SouthEast also said Hardres Court Road will be closed from Monday, August 5, for four days due to roadworks. A spoksperson said: “This will have an impact on the 18 service to and from Canterbury.”

Related topics:HastingsStagecoachWestfield
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice