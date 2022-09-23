Stagecoach South East issued the reminder on Twitter this morning.

A message on the Stagecoach website said: “London Road will be closed from Monday 5th September due to works being carried out by Southern Water.

“Buses will divert via Springfield Road, The Green, Upper Maze Hill and Pevensey Road in both directions.

Stagecoach South East said London Road, Hastings, is closed for the rest of today (Friday, September 23). Photo: Google Street View