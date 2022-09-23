This Hastings road remains closed until end of Friday, September 23
A road in Hastings is still closed today (Friday, September 23) after weeks of works carried out by Southern Water.
Stagecoach South East issued the reminder on Twitter this morning.
A message on the Stagecoach website said: “London Road will be closed from Monday 5th September due to works being carried out by Southern Water.
“Buses will divert via Springfield Road, The Green, Upper Maze Hill and Pevensey Road in both directions.
Most Popular
“These works are expected to be completed by the close of service on Friday 23rd September.”