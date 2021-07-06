This is how to avoid the traffic around Chichester during the Festival of Speed this weekend

Goodwood's Festival of Speed is making a return. Picture: Paul Jacobs

But it also often brings with it traffic jams meaning many motorists, local residents and commuters will looking to avoid the queues.

When does the Festival of Speed take place?

The four-day event takes place on July 8, 9, 10 and 11

How do I get there by car?

Drivers travelling to the Festival of Speed are being asked to following designated routes rather than following their sat navs.

There are designated public car parks as well as other colour-coded parking areas and visitors are being asked to ensure they follow the signs to the correct car park.

What are the routes to the carparks?

The routes from the Portsmouth, Chichester Bognor Regis, Horsham, Brighton and Worthing directions all come via the A27.

From the west, depending on the carpark colour assigned, you then exit via the Portfield roundabout which then leads onto Madgwick Lane and Claypit Lane before directed to the correct carpark from there. This includes public parking.

From the east you would instead exit at the A285 junction near Halnaker and then travel via New Road.

The routes from the Petworth direction come in via the A285 while the route from the Guildford and Midhurst direction comes in via the A286 through Singleton.

The route from the South Harting direction comes down the B2141 down to the A286, then goes up through West Dean and then to Singleton.

Is there a map of the routes?

Goodwood has produced maps illustrating the routes for each allocated parking colour as well as public car parking. To view it click here: https://www.goodwood.com/globalassets/motorsport/laura/353291340-fos-2021-interactive-parking-guide_v2.pdf

How much does parking cost?

All carparks are free and open at 6.30am. Parking is in grass and it may be unsuitable for some vehicles.

Will any roads be closed in the area?

Pook Lane in East Lavant will be closed with no access to the Festival of Speed using that road. This is to reduce the impact on the area for local residents and prevent it as being used as a cut-through.

Which roads around Chichester will be better to use for local traffic not travelling to the Festival of Speed?

Visitors are being routed around the city keeping the main city centre free for local traffic, including the A286 leading up to Lavant. Other major routes away from the official Festival of Speed routes include the B1278/B2146 via West Ashing and Funtington, the A259 via Emsworth and Fishbourne and the A29 from Bognor Regis.

What times will the roads be the busiest?

Gates for the Festival of Speed open at 6.30am with peak traffic expected before 10am. Traditionally the roads have been at their busiest from 8am to 10am on the first two days as visitors travel at the same time as commuters.

However with fewer people travelling to work as a result of the pandemic this may be less of a factor this year.

The last events are at 5pm on the Thursday and 6pm the other days meaning the roads are expected to be at their busiest after these times.

Can you get to the Festival of Speed via public transport?

Chichester has great railway links for visitors to travel in by train. A bus (service 902) then runs from Chichester Railway Station from 7am each day, with tickets for the service available on the day and leaves every 30 minutes. On Sunday, July 11 , the railway line between Three Bridges and Arundel via Horsham will be closed. Most railway journeys are not expected to be will not be significantly affected. Find out more at www.networkrail.co.uk/arunvalley

How can I get more information?

For more information call the ticket office on 01243 755055, visit goodwood.com/visitingFOS