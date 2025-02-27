Part of Linton Road has been closed to traffic following the discovery.

Barriers have been erected around the sinkhole.

The road has also suffered subsidence.

According to the One.Network live roadworks alert, the road was closed this week when repair works started.

It is set to be shut until March 24.

The section of road affected is between the Holmesdale Gardens/Linton Road junction to the Amherst Road/Linton Road Junction. A diversion is in place.

An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said: “We are working with Southern Water to investigate the cause of the sinkhole and ensure appropriate repairs are carried out as quickly as possible.

“While investigations are taking place the road has been closed and the sinkhole cordoned off to ensure the safety of the public.”

A Southern Water spokesperson said: “The road has been closed for health a safety reasons. Our teams have already been on site and an engineering crew will be at Linton Road this morning to investigate and carry out repairs.”

Photo: Staff

Photo: Staff

Photo: Staff