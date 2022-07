Hollington Old Lane was shut in order to repair an underground cable.

UK Power Networks is carrying out the work.

A spokesperson said: “We apologise to residents for any disruption caused by our work in Hollington Old Lane while engineers complete essential repairs to an underground cable to maintain reliable electricity supplies in the local area.

Hollington Old Lane is currently closed to traffic. Picture by Daniel Burton