This is when essential road, drains and bridge maintenance works on the A23 in Crawley begins

West Sussex County Council will start work to refurbish the Crawley bypass railway bridge and to improve the traffic signals and drainage network on the A23 near the Ifield Community College junction in Crawley.

The road will then be resurfaced.

The works, which begins on Wednesday, July 23, are expected to last for eleven weeks until October, dependent on external factors such as weather.

They will be coordinated in phases with most of work scheduled during the school summer holidays to keep traffic disruption to a minimum.

Traffic management will maintain the flow of traffic during any necessary lane or road closures.

The traffic signals at the Ifield College junction will be fully refurbished with the latest detector technology, updated controller software and energy efficient lights.

At the same time, work will take place to refurbish the 1169 Crawley bypass railway bridge.

Lane closures will be necessary with traffic management in place.

The drainage network will be repaired and reconfigured with new gullies and improvements to the adjacent footpaths to reduce the risk of flooding on the road and subway.

From Wednesday, September 3 the Northbound and Southbound A23 Crawley Avenue between the Gossops Drive junction and the Ifield Avenue Roundabout, including the roundabout itself, will be resurfaced.

This phase will be carried out on weeknights only between 8pm and 6am, when the road will need to be closed to vehicular traffic.

A West Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “The high volume of traffic on this busy route has resulted in surface damage that leads to potholes, ruts and other defects.

“Resurfacing this busy section of the A23 will increase skid resistance and allow traffic to drive more smoothly which will improve safety for all road users.

“Extending the life of the bridge is necessary to maintain traffic flow on the A23 into the future.

“By using this opportunity to coordinate this essential work with our other works in the same area we can keep traffic disruption to a minimum.

“The existing traffic lights are nearing the end of their useful life. Upgrading them with the latest technology will help traffic to flow through the junction more efficiently and save on energy.”

More information can be found on one.network.