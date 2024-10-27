A section of the A27 will be fully closed – from Patcham to Devil’s Dyke – between 7am and 3.30pm while police assist with an abnormal load.

The closure will be in place while police officers assist staff from from National Grid, Brighton and Hove Highways, and National Highways with the transport of two Super Grid Transformers.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: "There will be disruption while the operation is carried out from Shoreham Port to a site near Uckfield, between 7am and 3.30pm.

"A full closure of the eastbound and westbound carriageways on the A27 will be in force between Patcham and Devil’s Dyke, while the junctions at Ditchling Road, Carden Avenue, and Coldean Lane, will be closed.”

The police said diversions will be in place, and motorists are asked not to follow satellite navigation systems but ‘instead to follow the diversion signs’.