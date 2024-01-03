This is why the A21 is closed in East Sussex
and live on Freeview channel 276
Road closures are still in place across the county after the UK felt the wrath of Storm Henk on Tuesday. Winds of 94mph reportedly hit parts of the country. Click here to read the latest.
The A21 in East Sussex, between the A2100 (near Johns Cross) and the A28 (near Baldslow), was closed overnight because of flooding and a fallen tree.
A National Highways spokesperson said: “Flood waters have subsided but the tree is resting on power cables above the carriageway. UK Power Network are on site to make the cables safe before the tree can be removed.
"With more rain expected in many areas throughout the day, it is anticipated that the roads will remain closed for several hours.”
A number of roads are expected to be closed throughout this morning’s peak traffic.
A spokesperson added: “When travelling in heavy rain, drivers should keep well back from the vehicle in front, gradually ease off the accelerator if the steering becomes unresponsive, and slow down if the rain and spray from vehicles makes it difficult to see and be seen.
"Vehicles should not drive through flood water, it may be deeper than it looks.”
More advice for driving in heavy rain and flooding can be found here.