This is why the A27 near Chichester is closed
Today (Thursday, March 7), an A27 carriageway is still closed due to flooding.
The A27 Eastbound between the Portfield and Tangmere roundabout has been closed due to flooding. The weather conditions have altered the driving conditions of the road.
This road closure has caused mass traffic and extensive delays for people travelling in the Chichester area.
Photos and videos show the reason why the A27 is currently closed near Chichester. Sussex World has approached Southern Water and the National Highway for comment.