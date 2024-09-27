This road in Lindfield is set to close to all traffic for drainage works

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A road in Lindfield is set to close to all traffic soon.

West Sussex County Council has issued a public notice that Finches Gardens will be temporarily shut from Monday, October 7, for up to five days. But the notice said work is estimated to be finished on the same day.

The notice said: “The restriction will be in place day-time only from 9.30am until 3.30pm. An alternative route will be signed on site but please visit one.network/?tm=139486676 for more details. Access maintained for emergency service, residents and pedestrians. For information regarding this closure please contact West Sussex County Council on 01243 642105 who will be able to assist with scope of these works.”

One.network said the closure is needed to allow Drainline to undertake drainage works.