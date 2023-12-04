Three-car collision on A27 Chichester bypass
A collision involving three cars has happened in Chichester this evening (Monday, December 4).
According to the AA’s traffic bulletin, this incident happened on the A27 Chichester bypass.
The AA said: “Reports of delays due to crash, three cars involved on A27 Chichester Bypass Westbound at A286 Stockbridge Road (Stockbridge Roundabout).”
The incident was first reported just before 5.20pm today.
We will have more on this story as we get it.