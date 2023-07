Brighton Road in Newhaven is blocked both ways due to a three car collision.

Police were called to a collision involving three vehicles in Brighton Road, Newhaven, at around 9am on Monday, July 3. According to Sussex Police one minor injury has been reported and the road remains closed at this time.

According to the AA traffic is at a standstill due to the crash on the A259, Brighton Road both ways near Newfield Road.

Bus services 12, 12A, 12X and 13X are diverted via the Falmer Road, A27 and A26 both ways between Newhaven and Rottingdean.

Three cars involved in an RTC on the A259 - traffic queueing in both directions. Photo: AA