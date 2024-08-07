Three men arrested for dangerous driving after man dies in collision near Surrey/Sussex border

Three men have been arrested for dangerous driving after a man died after being hit by a car in Reigate.

Officers from Surrey Police were called to Reigate Hill shortly after 1pm following reports of a collision between the driver of a car and a pedestrian at the location.

Police said that road closures are currently in place on Reigate Hill between the junctions of Gatton Bottom and Raglan Road.

South East Coast Ambulance Service and the London Air Ambulance attended but sadly, despite their best efforts the pedestrian, a man in his 60s, died at the scene, police added.

Police said that three men have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision.

A spokesperson for Surrey Police said: “We are now looking to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision.

“Were you driving along Reigate Hill between 12.45pm and 1.15pm this afternoon? Do you have any CCTV, dash cam, or helmet cam footage that may have captured all or part of this incident?

“If you have any information that may assist our investigation, please get in touch quoting PR/45240089428 via:

“Webchat on our website https://www.surrey.police.uk/

“Our online reporting tool https://www.surrey.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

“Calling us on 101

“If you do not wish to speak to police, you can call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”