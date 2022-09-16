Three-mile tailbacks on Chichester bypass as Goodwood Revival 2022 gets under way

The AA is reporting long delays for motorists with queueing traffic stretching for three miles and traffic heavier than normal on the A27 Chichester bypass Westbound at A286 Stockbridge Road (Stockbridge Roundabout).

There is congestion on the roads to Westhampnett and travel time is around 40 minutes, according to the AA.

The delays were first reported just after 2pm today.