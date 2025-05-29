Three people hurt after collision on A29 in West Sussex

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 29th May 2025, 13:45 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Three people have been taken to hospital after a collision on the A29.

South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) said crews were called to reports of a road traffic collision on the A29, Fairmile Bottom shortly after 5.30am on Thursday (May 29).

"Ambulance crews assessed and treated three patients on scene before taking them to St Richard’s Hospital for further medical treatment,” a SECAmb spokesperson added.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A29 Fairmile Bottom was reported as closed both ways after the incident between Slindon and the Whiteways Lodge roundabout.

Traffic was said to be slow and queuing both ways on the A27.

An update from Sussex Traffic Watch on X (formerly Twitter) at 1.10pm read: “Recovery work completed – road to reopen shortly.”

Related topics:A29South East Coast Ambulance Service
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice