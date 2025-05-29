Three people hurt after collision on A29 in West Sussex
South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) said crews were called to reports of a road traffic collision on the A29, Fairmile Bottom shortly after 5.30am on Thursday (May 29).
"Ambulance crews assessed and treated three patients on scene before taking them to St Richard’s Hospital for further medical treatment,” a SECAmb spokesperson added.
A29 Fairmile Bottom was reported as closed both ways after the incident between Slindon and the Whiteways Lodge roundabout.
Traffic was said to be slow and queuing both ways on the A27.
An update from Sussex Traffic Watch on X (formerly Twitter) at 1.10pm read: “Recovery work completed – road to reopen shortly.”