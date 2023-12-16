Three-vehicle crash at Ashurst Wood: Eastbourne man taken to hospital with serious injuries, say police, after firefighters urge public to avoid area
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said part of the A22 was closed after the incident.
AA Traffic News said: “Two vans involved on A22 London Road both ways between Hammerwood Road and Wall Hill Road.”
The incident was first reported at 7.43am and the live map showed that the road was clear two hours later.
West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service confirmed on X at 7.34am: “Crews are attending a two-vehicle road traffic collision in Lewes Road, Ashurst Wood. The road is currently closed, with police in attendance and SECAmb en route. Please avoid the area if possible.”
A Sussex Police spokesperson said at 3.40pm: “Emergency services responded to a collision involving three vehicles on the A22 at Forest Row at 7am on Saturday (16 December). The driver of one of the vehicles, a 49-year-old man from Eastbourne, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Another driver was treated for minor injuries.
“Any witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 271 of 16/12.”