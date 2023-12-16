There was queueing traffic on a popular road between East Grinstead and Forest Row this morning (Saturday, December 16) after a report of a crash.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said part of the A22 was closed after the incident.

AA Traffic News said: “Two vans involved on A22 London Road both ways between Hammerwood Road and Wall Hill Road.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident was first reported at 7.43am and the live map showed that the road was clear two hours later.

There was queueing traffic on a popular road between East Grinstead and Forest Row this morning

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service confirmed on X at 7.34am: “Crews are attending a two-vehicle road traffic collision in Lewes Road, Ashurst Wood. The road is currently closed, with police in attendance and SECAmb en route. Please avoid the area if possible.”

A Sussex Police spokesperson said at 3.40pm: “Emergency services responded to a collision involving three vehicles on the A22 at Forest Row at 7am on Saturday (16 December). The driver of one of the vehicles, a 49-year-old man from Eastbourne, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Another driver was treated for minor injuries.