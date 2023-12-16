BREAKING

Three-vehicle crash at Ashurst Wood: Eastbourne man taken to hospital with serious injuries, say police, after firefighters urge public to avoid area

There was queueing traffic on a popular road between East Grinstead and Forest Row this morning (Saturday, December 16) after a report of a crash.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 16th Dec 2023, 09:24 GMT
Updated 16th Dec 2023, 16:18 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said part of the A22 was closed after the incident.

AA Traffic News said: “Two vans involved on A22 London Road both ways between Hammerwood Road and Wall Hill Road.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The incident was first reported at 7.43am and the live map showed that the road was clear two hours later.

Most Popular
There was queueing traffic on a popular road between East Grinstead and Forest Row this morningThere was queueing traffic on a popular road between East Grinstead and Forest Row this morning
There was queueing traffic on a popular road between East Grinstead and Forest Row this morning

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service confirmed on X at 7.34am: “Crews are attending a two-vehicle road traffic collision in Lewes Road, Ashurst Wood. The road is currently closed, with police in attendance and SECAmb en route. Please avoid the area if possible.”

A Sussex Police spokesperson said at 3.40pm: “Emergency services responded to a collision involving three vehicles on the A22 at Forest Row at 7am on Saturday (16 December). The driver of one of the vehicles, a 49-year-old man from Eastbourne, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Another driver was treated for minor injuries.

“Any witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 271 of 16/12.”

Related topics:EastbourneEast Grinstead