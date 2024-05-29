Three-vehicle crash on Uckfield bypass: major road closed and man arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said on Tuesday: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to a crash.”
Its report said two vehicles were involved on A22 both ways from Little Horsted Roundabout to (Copwood roundabout). AA Traffic News added that there was congestion on some routes through Uckfield, including the Lewes Road and the B2102 Bellfarm Road, as drivers diverted away from the road closure.
Sussex Police confirmed on Wednesday, May 29, that they are appealing for witnesses and information following the collision, which actually involved three vehicles, on the A22 Uckfield bypass.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The collision involving a silver Mercedes, a silver Ford Fiesta, and a blue Peugeot 208 occurred at about 7.15am on Tuesday, May 28. It happened between the Little Horsted and Owlsbury roundabouts.
“The driver of the Mercedes was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, and driving without valid third party insurance. Police can confirm that Elliott Leonard-Diss, 29, of Hadlow Down, was charged with dangerous driving and driving without valid third party insurance. He is due to appear before Hastings Magistrates’ Court on June 12 to answer the charges.
“Officers are investigating and are keen to speak with anyone who witnessed the vehicles driving in the area at the time. In particular, the silver Mercedes was seen driving north from Golden Cross. Witnesses or anyone with information such as CCTV or dashcam footage can report it to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote serial 176 of 28/05.”
