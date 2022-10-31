Westhampnett Road junction is already notoriously busy

At 3.30pm, Tasha Scott write on the Observer Facebook page: “Awful….. it’s a joke that’s what it is. I work in Portfield retail park, I left work at 2:15 and I’m not even anywhere near to getting out the car park! My kids finish school at 3:25 in Littlehampton!”

Nina Davies added: “My friend has been stuck on the car park for near on three hours. Police needed to help move traffic.”

In response to an article on Friday about the road works, dozens of readers has their say on the Observer Facebook page.

Linda Rudd said: “Would love to know the actual individual who is responsible for the road planning in Chichester area. It’s now total chaos both in & around the outside.

“All those roundabouts on the A27 should have flyovers, & none of the thousands of houses should have built until a proper plan had been devised to cope with the massive vehicle increase.”

Kate Brooks added: “Since the Portfield roundabout has changed and Oving traffic lights shut there is a constant queue into Chichester past Lidl - it never used to be queuing over Portfield roundabout every night like it is now. So these extra lights will add more fun! Total car park both ways up A27 now every morning and every evening between Bognor bridge and Portfield. Genius planning!!”

Sue Catlett said: “There’s always tailbacks anyway! Really you are warning that it’s going to get worse and anyone wanting to just ‘pop in’ to the retail park is going to need the loos before trying to exit! Great!”

Lee John Brace wrote: “Easy solution, Avoid Chichester!!!”

Dan O'Leary said: "If it has to be done then let’s see some 24 hour working practices in place, then it will take in theory one third of the time.”

Debbie Jane wrote: “It’s already difficult getting home in the evening from the Portfield roundabout to Parklands. This just adds more misery.”

Ed Bocquillon suggested: “They need to change the road so the retail park has a entry/ exit directly onto the main roundabout

“Also the one way system at McDonald’s needs putting back to two way so the drive thou isn’t queuing onto the roundabout.”