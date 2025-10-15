Traffic chaos on Worthing A27 road as pictures show 'vehicle gridlock'

Traffic chaos on Worthing A27 road as drone photos show 'vehicle gridlock'

By Henry Bryant
Published 15th Oct 2025, 18:01 BST
Expect delays in West Sussex, with the A27 blocked with traffic this evening.

In the evening of Wednesday October 15, traffic on the A27 has been described as ‘chaos’.

That was the one word description from Freelance Photographer Eddie Mitchell.

His photos taken with a drone show the congestion from above.

Updates to follow.

1. TRAFFIC CHAOS A27 GROVE LODGE ROUNDABOUT / WARREN RD (WHERE STOP START IS) WORTHING

Related topics:A27
