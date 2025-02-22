Brighton City Council said part of A259 King's Road – near the Royal Albion Hotel to the west of Brighton Palace Pier – had to be temporarily closed with ‘immediate effect due to a safety risk’ on Saturday (February 22).

"Following the Royal Albion fire in summer 2023, part of the fire damaged section of the building still remains standing,” a city council statement, on Friday evening (February 21) read.

”The council has received a report from a structural engineer working for the contractor on site that states that the structure and attached scaffolding is at risk of ‘catastrophic failure’.

"The council’s priority is the safety of the public, so we have instructed Britannia Hotels to carry out risk assessments and make the structure safe. They will put up safety barriers around the structure to ensure people don’t enter areas that may put them at risk.”

AA Traffic News has reported congestion on Queens Road, North Road, Church Street, Richmond Place as ‘traffic diverts’.

There is also queueing traffic on B2122 Montpelier Road – both ways from Victoria Road to Montpelier Place.

A Sussex World reader comment read: “The whole road has been closed west of the Brighton Pier causing chaos around Valley Gardens.”

1 . A259 closure Brighton City Council said part of the A259 King's Road – near the Royal Albion Hotel to the west of Brighton Palace Pier – had to be temporarily closed with ‘immediate effect due to a safety risk’. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . A259 closure Brighton City Council said part of the A259 King's Road – near the Royal Albion Hotel to the west of Brighton Palace Pier – had to be temporarily closed with ‘immediate effect due to a safety risk’. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3 . A259 closure Brighton City Council said part of the A259 King's Road – near the Royal Albion Hotel to the west of Brighton Palace Pier – had to be temporarily closed with ‘immediate effect due to a safety risk’. Photo: Eddie Mitchell