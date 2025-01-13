'Traffic coping well' after East Sussex road closed both ways due to crash
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Traffic is coping well in East Sussex following a crash this afternoon (January 13).
The crash, which was first reported at 4.25pm earlier today, took place on Coast Road and led to closures both ways between Herbrand Walk and Pebble Road. More on this as we have it.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.