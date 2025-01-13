'Traffic coping well' after East Sussex road closed both ways due to crash

By Connor Gormley
Published 13th Jan 2025, 18:56 GMT
Traffic is coping well in East Sussex following a crash this afternoon (January 13).

The crash, which was first reported at 4.25pm earlier today, took place on Coast Road and led to closures both ways between Herbrand Walk and Pebble Road. More on this as we have it.

