Multi-way traffic signals were put in place on the A27 on Monday (May 12).

Sussex photographer Eddie Mitchell reported on X (formerly Twitter) that the ‘electrics works’ – on Upper Brighton Road – were causing ‘severe delays’ for motorists on Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

Heavy traffic was still being reported on Thursday morning (May 15).

An AA report read: “Queueing traffic on A27 Upper Brighton Road both ways at Forest Road. In the construction area. Temporary lights are in operation.”

UK Power Networks, which is leading the project, said it is ‘due to be complete’ by Friday (May 16).

A spokesperson for the electricity distributor added: “Our engineers are installing new equipment at the junction of the A27 Upper Brighton Road and Forest Road, Worthing, to maintain reliable electricity supplies for local homes and businesses.

“The team is manually controlling the temporary traffic lights at peak times to minimise the traffic impact and will complete the work as quickly as possible.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused by this work.”

1 . A27 roadworks A new set of roadworks are causing disruption in Worthing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

