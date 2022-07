At around 6:15 on Saturday, July 23 a lorry travelling west on the B3178 through East Ashling shed a load of straw bales, blocking the road.

Damage was caused to the fences and trees of neighbouring properties as the bales fell off on to the roads.No one was injured by the loose bales but one bale narrowly missed a cyclist, who was badly shaken.