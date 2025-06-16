Traffic issues in West Sussex village to be discussed at open meeting

The traffic issues in Storrington are to be discussed at an open meeting organised by the parish council.

The meeting will be held in the Studio, at Chanctonbury Leisure Centre, from 7pm on Friday (June 20) where the idea of applying for a 20mph speed limit in parts of the village will be the main topic.

Petitions for and against the idea have been started, with even those opposed to the lower limit recognising the village’s traffic problems and the need for something to be done.

Storrington has so much going for it. It’s extremely pretty, it has a variety of independent shops, and it was recently named a European Stork Village.

Dee Smithson and Virginia Hicks in Storrington | Picture: LDR Service

What do you think? Have your say in our debate story here or comment in our comments section below

But walking on some of the narrower footpaths in the village centre when a massive lorry passes after navigating a mini-roundabout is somewhat frightening – even when they stick to the speed limit. Imagine what it must be like for people with pushchairs or those using wheelchairs or mobility scooters.

Claudia Fisher, who represents Storrington and Washington on Horsham District Council, said introducing a 20mph speed limit was ‘the only practical solution that is affordable’.

She added: “We need to do something to help make sure that Storrington is protected from the sheer volume and speed and type of traffic that comes through.”

Storrington/Sullington speed notice | Picture: LDR Service

Storrington is one of only two villages in West Sussex to have an Air Quality Management Area. It covers the High Street/Manley’s Hill (A283) where the traffic can be particularly bad.

It’s a situation that is not helped by apps sending drivers through the village to shave a minute or so off of their drive time – something Claudia and others hope to deter, especially after a couple of incidents which saw lorries clip building or get stuck on the roundabout.

Looking at the centre of the village, you’d be hard-pressed to reach 20mph – it’s some of the drivers approaching and leaving that appear to be the problem, with residents reporting some ‘driving like lunatics’.

There are a couple of sheltered housing/retirement facilities along the A283. As well as having to be on the lookout for lorries and speeding traffic and having to endure the noise, the pollution in the air has been having an effect.

Marguerite McIntyre, 89, has an air filter in her living room ceiling which she says is black before it’s cleaned out. If she wants to have a conversation with visitors, she can’t open her windows due to the traffic noise which starts early in the morning.

Resident Jane Doult said the situation was ‘a nightmare’. She described driving home one evening and being overtaken by a vehicle which was going at 45mph in a 30mph zone ‘and still accelerating’.

She added: “They don’t give a damn. It doesn’t matter how big the trucks are, they bomb along here.”

A statement from John Loney, vice-chair of Storrington & Sullington Parish Council and chair of the Traffic and Transport Committee, said the parish was working with the county council and the police to tackle the traffic issues.

He added: “As a parish council, we support a 20mph limit where people live, work, play and learn — because we believe our villages should feel safe, welcoming, and walkable for all.”

Mr Loney said that more than half a million vehicles travelled through the village every month, with road safety being ‘a serious and growing concern’.

He assured residents that any proposed changes to speed limits would go out to full public consultation, adding: “No decisions will be made behind closed doors – everyone will have the opportunity to be heard.”

One of the concerns raised by those opposing a speed limit reduction was that it would impact the entire village. The suggested roads are: the main shopping area; roads such as Meadowlands, which drivers tend to use as a short-cut; and routes to schools, doctors and key services.

Essentially ‘the places where people and vehicles mix – and where slowing down could make a real difference to those who live there’.