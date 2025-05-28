A large-scale power outage has been reported in the Arundel area of West Sussex – with traffic lights reportedly affected.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) has confirmed an ‘unplanned outage’ on Wednesday (May 28).

Traffic delays have been experienced in the Crossbush area – with the A27 traffic lights, the McDonald’s and petrol station among those reportedly affected by the outage.

A SSEN spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 10.55 this morning to a power cut affecting some 2,200 customers near Arundel.

A large-scale power outage has been reported in the Arundel area of West Sussex – with traffic lights reportedly affected. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

“Engineers attended immediately and were able to restore customers in stages – through a switching process – from just after 11am, with all but 93 customers without power by 12.15.

“Further work is continuing this afternoon to restore these supplies as safely and quickly as possible, with remaining supplies expected to be restored by 3:30pm.”

Sussex Traffic Watch on X (formerly Twitter) reported: “A27 at Crossbush traffic lights out of action, power failure. No services available at Crossbush services.”

AA Traffic News added: “Heavy traffic due to traffic signal failure on A27 both ways around A284 Lyminster Road (Crossbush Junction). Due to a power failure.”

The SSEN website stated that the ‘unplanned fault’ means that ‘several streets’ in the area are likely to be ‘affected by the same power cut’.

“We have engineers on the way and they due to arrive in your local area at 11.15am,” a statement earlier on Wednesday added.

"Once they arrive, they will get straight to work on investigating the fault and attempt to restore your power.

“At this stage, we’re aiming to have your power restored by 3.30pm.”

SSEN confirmed there has been ‘damage to our network’ and the power has been automatically turned off ‘to keep everyone safe’.