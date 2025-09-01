Traffic news: West Sussex road blocked after incident; month-long roadworks to start on A2100 in East Sussex; A23 collision reported in Surrey

Here is your morning traffic update for Sussex and Surrey on Monday, September 1.

AA Traffic News has reported a collision in the Horsham area of West Sussex.

A traffic notice read: “Road blocked due to crash on Hills Farm Lane both ways near The Boulevard. Traffic is coping well.”

Over in Mid Sussex, slow traffic has been reported on A272 Lewes Road northbound at Church Road. This is said to be in the construction area at Scaynes Hill.

Meanwhile, Priory Lane in Chichester is said to be closed for water main works – both ways from North Street to Guildhall Street. The works began on Thursday, August 28.

Over the county border, another road closure is in place. Starting today, according to the AA, there are ‘school safety measures’ on School Road in the Aldrington area of Brighton – both ways from School Road / Portland Road to Dallington Road.

There are said to be long delays in Alciston. The AA added: “Delays increasing on A27 westbound between A22 Polegate Road (Cop Hall roundabout) and Station Road (Drusilla's roundabout). Average speed 20 mph.”

Sussex Traffic Watch reported that A2100 Battle Hill Battle is scheduled to close today for roadworks by SGN, which will continue ‘until early October’.

Over in Surrey, a collision has been reported near Netherne-on-the-Hill. The AA reported: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on A23 London Road North Northbound after the M23. Since 06:40.”

Delays have been reported on the M25 clockwise between M25 and J6 A22 (Godstone). Vehicles are said to be travelling at an average speed of 15 mph.

Delays are also said to be increasing on M25 clockwise between M25 and Broomlands Lane (Clacket Lane Services) – with an average speed of ten mph.

The AA reported slow traffic on A243 Leatherhead Road both ways near the Theme Park – in the construction area.